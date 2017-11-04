Twitter
Yahtzee: Dragon Ball Z Edition

Yahtzee: Dragon Ball Z Edition
Yahtzee: Dragon Ball Z Edition
Yahtzee: Dragon Ball Z Edition

$19.95

$18.47


1 in stock


GameSKU: 171105-68183-1
UPC: 700304048493
Part No: CN-BAU2017028004
Weight: 2 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Funimation | Hasbro | USAopoly
Due to licensing restrictions, we can only ship this item to US and Canadian addresses.
Details

Get ready to face off with America’s #1 dice game. The four star Dragon Ball cup is the key to the game. Use custom dice featuring Goku, Gohan, Vegeta, Trunks, Piccolo and Cell to see who is the most powerful. Roll your way to victory with classic dice combinations like Full House, Large Straight and Five of a Kind!

Features

  • Ages 8+
  • 1+ Players
  • Iconic 4 Star Dragon ball as your dice shaker
  • Custom dice features your favorite Dragon Ball Z characters
  • Roll classic Yahtzee combinations to become the winner

Box Contents

  • 5 Custom Dragon Ball Z Dice
  • Custom Dragon Ball Travel Cup with Lid
  • Custom Score Pad
  • Pencil
  • Instructions

Specifications

  • Size: 6.2 x 5 x 6 inches

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Board & Card Games | Comedy | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Funimation | Hasbro | The Museum of Fantastic Art | USAopoly

