Yahtzee: Dragon Ball Z Edition

Details

Get ready to face off with America’s #1 dice game. The four star Dragon Ball cup is the key to the game. Use custom dice featuring Goku, Gohan, Vegeta, Trunks, Piccolo and Cell to see who is the most powerful. Roll your way to victory with classic dice combinations like Full House, Large Straight and Five of a Kind!

Features

Ages 8+

1+ Players

Iconic 4 Star Dragon ball as your dice shaker

Custom dice features your favorite Dragon Ball Z characters

Roll classic Yahtzee combinations to become the winner

Box Contents

5 Custom Dragon Ball Z Dice

Custom Dragon Ball Travel Cup with Lid

Custom Score Pad

Pencil

Instructions

Specifications

Size: 6.2 x 5 x 6 inches

