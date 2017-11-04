Twitter
Monopoly: Dragon Ball Z Edition
Monopoly: Dragon Ball Z Edition
Monopoly: Dragon Ball Z Edition

$39.95

$29.99


1 in stock


GameSKU: 171105-68186-1
UPC: 700304048509
Part No: US-CART2017038048
Weight: 3.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Funimation | Hasbro | USAopoly
Due to licensing restrictions, we can only ship this item to US and Canadian addresses.
Details

Raise your power level!

In this episode of Dragon Ball Z, we find the Z Fighters in an epic battle of dice rolling and real estate! Recruit legendary warriors like GOKU, VEGETA and GOHAN to help in this adventure of MONOPOLY®: Dragon Ball Z! Take a chance to be the richest fighter in the world as you encounter the RED RIBBON ARMY and the CAPSULE CORP. Friends like BULMA and MASTER ROSHI can help you along the way on your path to greatness! Can you collect all the deeds and be the greatest?

Features

  • Ages 8+
  • 2-6 Players
  • Pick your favorite icon to carry you around the game board
  • Recruit your team to become the richest fighter
  • Upgrade your team with Kamen houses and hyperbolic time chambers

Box Contents

  • 6 Collectible tokens: Trunk's Sword, DynoCap, 4-Star Dragon Ball, Dragon Radar, Saiyan Armor, Turtle Shell
  • Custom game board features characters from the series
  • Houses renamed Kame Houses and Hotels renamed Hyperbolic Time Chambers
  • Chance and Community Chest cards are renamed Capsule Corp. and Red Ribbon Army
  • Custom themed MONOPOLY Money
  • Instructions

Specifications

  • Size: 15.8 x 10.5 x 2 inches

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Board & Card Games | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Funimation | Hasbro | The Museum of Fantastic Art | USAopoly

