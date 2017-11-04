Monopoly: Dragon Ball Z Edition

Game SKU: 171105-68186-1

UPC: 700304048509

Part No: US-CART2017038048

Weight: 3.02 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Family | Fantasy

Studio: Funimation | Hasbro | USAopoly

Due to licensing restrictions, we can only ship this item to US and Canadian addresses.

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Raise your power level!

In this episode of Dragon Ball Z, we find the Z Fighters in an epic battle of dice rolling and real estate! Recruit legendary warriors like GOKU, VEGETA and GOHAN to help in this adventure of MONOPOLY®: Dragon Ball Z! Take a chance to be the richest fighter in the world as you encounter the RED RIBBON ARMY and the CAPSULE CORP. Friends like BULMA and MASTER ROSHI can help you along the way on your path to greatness! Can you collect all the deeds and be the greatest?

Features

Ages 8+

2-6 Players

Pick your favorite icon to carry you around the game board

Recruit your team to become the richest fighter

Upgrade your team with Kamen houses and hyperbolic time chambers

Box Contents

6 Collectible tokens: Trunk's Sword, DynoCap, 4-Star Dragon Ball, Dragon Radar, Saiyan Armor, Turtle Shell

Custom game board features characters from the series

Houses renamed Kame Houses and Hotels renamed Hyperbolic Time Chambers

Chance and Community Chest cards are renamed Capsule Corp. and Red Ribbon Army

Custom themed MONOPOLY Money

Instructions

Specifications

Size: 15.8 x 10.5 x 2 inches

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Board & Card Games | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Funimation | Hasbro | The Museum of Fantastic Art | USAopoly