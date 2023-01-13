Set of 12 Collectors Candy Dispenser Tins SEALED – Super Mario + Nintendo Game Boy + Zelda + Pac Man [U95]

View larger $42.57

$38.70 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock Candy

SKU: 230113-105512

Weight: 1.6 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Set of 12 Collectors Candy Dispenser Tins SEALED – Super Mario + Nintendo Game Boy + Zelda + Pac Man.

1 Michael Myers Halloween II Slasher Sours Candy Tin

1 Super Mario Bros. Brick Breakin’ Jawbreaker Candies Tin

1 Nintendo Game Boy Grape Flavored D-Pad Candy Tin

1 Rubik’s Candy Cube Tin

1 Pac Man Blue-Rasberry Ghost Sours Tin

1 Pac Man Cherry Ghost Sours Tin

1 Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Holiday Snow Globe Tin

2 Mario Kart Winners Cup Candy Tin

1 DragonBall Z Star Candy (number of stars on ball may vary from sample photos)

(number of stars on ball may vary from sample photos) 1 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Zelda Mints Tin

1 Sonic the Hedgehog Chaos Emeralds Cherry-Apple Sours Tin

These Dispensers are being sold as a collectible only. Candy is no longer edible.

Packaging has minor wear, along with some edge bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

