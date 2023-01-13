Share Page Support Us
Set of 12 Collectors Candy Dispenser Tins SEALED – Super Mario + Nintendo Game Boy + Zelda + Pac Man [U95]

Set of 12 Collectors Candy Dispenser Tins SEALED – Super Mario + Nintendo Game Boy + Zelda + Pac Man [U95]
Set of 12 Collectors Candy Dispenser Tins SEALED – Super Mario + Nintendo Game Boy + Zelda + Pac Man [U95]
$42.57
$38.70
2 in stock
Candy
SKU: 230113-105512
Weight: 1.6 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 12 Collectors Candy Dispenser Tins SEALED – Super Mario + Nintendo Game Boy + Zelda + Pac Man.

  • 1 Michael Myers Halloween II Slasher Sours Candy Tin
  • 1 Super Mario Bros. Brick Breakin’ Jawbreaker Candies Tin
  • 1 Nintendo Game Boy Grape Flavored D-Pad Candy Tin
  • 1 Rubik’s Candy Cube Tin
  • 1 Pac Man Blue-Rasberry Ghost Sours Tin
  • 1 Pac Man Cherry Ghost Sours Tin
  • 1 Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Holiday Snow Globe Tin
  • 2 Mario Kart Winners Cup Candy Tin
  • 1 DragonBall Z Star Candy (number of stars on ball may vary from sample photos)
  • 1 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Zelda Mints Tin
  • 1 Sonic the Hedgehog Chaos Emeralds Cherry-Apple Sours Tin

These Dispensers are being sold as a collectible only. Candy is no longer edible.

Packaging has minor wear, along with some edge bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

