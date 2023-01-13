Set of 12 Collectors Candy Dispenser Tins SEALED – Super Mario + Nintendo Game Boy + Zelda + Pac Man [U95]

- Product Types: Memorabilia | Food Items | Candy | Film | Other
Set of 12 Collectors Candy Dispenser Tins SEALED – Super Mario + Nintendo Game Boy + Zelda + Pac Man.
- 1 Michael Myers Halloween II Slasher Sours Candy Tin
- 1 Super Mario Bros. Brick Breakin’ Jawbreaker Candies Tin
- 1 Nintendo Game Boy Grape Flavored D-Pad Candy Tin
- 1 Rubik’s Candy Cube Tin
- 1 Pac Man Blue-Rasberry Ghost Sours Tin
- 1 Pac Man Cherry Ghost Sours Tin
- 1 Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Holiday Snow Globe Tin
- 2 Mario Kart Winners Cup Candy Tin
- 1 DragonBall Z Star Candy (number of stars on ball may vary from sample photos)
- 1 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Zelda Mints Tin
- 1 Sonic the Hedgehog Chaos Emeralds Cherry-Apple Sours Tin
These Dispensers are being sold as a collectible only. Candy is no longer edible.
Packaging has minor wear, along with some edge bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
