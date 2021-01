The Polar Express Original 27×40 inch Movie Poster (2004) Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis [D34]

View larger $48.99 $38.87 - Select Qty - 1

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Studio: Warner Bros.

Original U.S. Release: November 10, 2004

Rating: G

The Polar Express Original 27×40 inch Movie Poster (2004) Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis. Based on the children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg.

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Size: 27x40 in

Cast: Chris Coppola | Eddie Deezen | Leslie Zemeckis | Nona Gaye | Peter Scolari | Tom Hanks

Directors: Robert Zemeckis

Project Name: The Polar Express

Authors: Chris Van Allsburg

