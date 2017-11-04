Monopoly: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Edition

$44.95
Details
The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 edition of MONOPOLY offers fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe a unique game play adventure as they recruit characters from both films, collecting bounties and double crossing their opponents while enjoying the classic table top experience of one of America’s favorite board games.
Features
- Custom game board features characters from both films
- 6 collectible custom tokens
- Custom houses and hotels are renamed gear and equipment
- Ages 8+
- 2-6 Players
Box Contents
- 6 Custom Figural Tokens: Star-Lord's Mask, Young Groot, Rocket's Blaster, Gamora's Sword, Mantis, Cassette Player
- Custom game board features characters from both films
- Houses are renamed “Gear” and Hotels are renamed “Equipment”
- Community Chest is renamed “Awesome Mix Vol 1” and Chance is renamed “Awesome Mix Vol 2”
- Custom themed MONOPOLY Money
- Instructions
Specifications
- Size: 15.8 x 10.5 x 2 inches
Cast: Bradley Cooper | Chris Pratt | Chris Sullivan | Dave Bautista | Elizabeth Debicki | Karen Gillan | Kurt Russell | Laura Haddock | Michael Rooker | Pom Klementieff | Sean Gunn | Sylvester Stallone | Tommy Flanagan | Vin Diesel | Zoe Saldana
Directors: James Gunn
Subject: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
