Monopoly: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Edition

Game SKU: 171105-68190-1

UPC: 700304048684

Part No: US-PR2017038041

Weight: 4.01 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games

Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction

Studio: Hasbro | USAopoly

Original U.S. Release: May 5, 2017

Rating: PG-13

Due to licensing restrictions, we can only ship this item to US and Canadian addresses.

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 edition of MONOPOLY offers fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe a unique game play adventure as they recruit characters from both films, collecting bounties and double crossing their opponents while enjoying the classic table top experience of one of America’s favorite board games.

Features

Custom game board features characters from both films

6 collectible custom tokens

Custom houses and hotels are renamed gear and equipment

Ages 8+

2-6 Players

Box Contents

6 Custom Figural Tokens: Star-Lord's Mask, Young Groot, Rocket's Blaster, Gamora's Sword, Mantis, Cassette Player

Custom game board features characters from both films

Houses are renamed “Gear” and Hotels are renamed “Equipment”

Community Chest is renamed “Awesome Mix Vol 1” and Chance is renamed “Awesome Mix Vol 2”

Custom themed MONOPOLY Money

Instructions

Specifications

Size: 15.8 x 10.5 x 2 inches

Cast: Bradley Cooper | Chris Pratt | Chris Sullivan | Dave Bautista | Elizabeth Debicki | Karen Gillan | Kurt Russell | Laura Haddock | Michael Rooker | Pom Klementieff | Sean Gunn | Sylvester Stallone | Tommy Flanagan | Vin Diesel | Zoe Saldana

Directors: James Gunn

Subject: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Board & Card Games | Comic Based | Cult Flavor | Featured | Hasbro | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | USAopoly