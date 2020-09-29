Share Page Support Us
Crown of Coral and Pearl Hardcover Edition by Mara Rutherford (2019) [J64]

Crown of Coral and Pearl Hardcover Edition by Mara Rutherford (2019) [J64]
View larger

$16.99

$10.90


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 200929-82187-1
ISBN-13: 9781335090447
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Adventure | Fantasy
Studio: Inkyard Press
Item Release Date: August 27, 2019
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For generations, the crown princes of Ilara have married the most beautiful maidens from the ocean village of Varenia. Nor once dreamed of seeing the mysterious mountain kingdom for herself, but after a childhood accident left her with a scar, she knew her twin sister, Zadie, would likely be chosen to marry the crown prince.

Then Zadie is injured, and Nor is sent to Ilara in her place. She soon discovers her future husband, Prince Ceren, is as forbidding and cold as his home. And as she grows closer to Ceren’s brother, Prince Talin, Nor learns of a failing royal bloodline, a murdered queen…and a plot to destroy her village.

To save her people, Nor must learn to negotiate the treacherous protocols of a court where lies reign and obsession rules…but discovering her own formidable strength may cost her everything she loves.

Specifications

  • Pages: 315


Authors: Mara Rutherford

