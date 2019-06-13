Share Page Support Us
Savage Tales Magazine (Vol. 2 No. 6, August 1986) [193112]

Savage Tales Magazine (Vol. 2 No. 6, August 1986) [193112]

$12.99

$8.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 190613-78087-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Item Release Date: August 1, 1986
Details

Savage Tales Magazine (Vol. 2 No. 6, August 1986).

The item is in good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.


Publication: Savage Tales

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Magazines & Newspapers | Science Fiction

