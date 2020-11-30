Marvel’s Avengers The Art of the Game Hardcover Edition

Hardcover Book SKU: 201130-83467-1

ISBN-10: 1789092760

ISBN-13: 9781789092769

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction

Studio: Titan

Item Release Date: September 4, 2020

Details

Delve into the world of Marvel’s Avengers in this extraordinary collection of art. Packed with concept art, final designs, storyboards, and artist commentary.

Assemble your team of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, embrace your powers, and live your Super Hero dreams. In a future with Super Heroes outlawed and the Avengers disbanded, a young Kamala Khan must reassemble the Avengers to stop AIM. Marvel’s Avengers is an epic, action-adventure journey with new Heroes and new narrative delivered on an on-going basis, for the definitive Avengers gaming experience.

Marvel’s Avengers: The Art of the Game features intimate studies of the Avengers, their designs, outfits, gear, and abilities, plus a detailed look at the different environments and missions in the game. Unmasking the artistry behind the hotly anticipated videogame, this showpiece hardback book contains exclusive concept sketches, character art, storyboards, and fully rendered scenes alongside fascinating insights into the creative process from the talented creators of the game.

Specifications

Pages: 192

Size: 12.18 x 0.92 x 11 in



Characters: Captain America | Hulk | Iron Man

Authors: Paul Davies

