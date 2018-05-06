The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition CD

View larger $16.98 $15.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

La-La Land Records, 20th Century Fox and Fox Music proudly present a re-issue of legendary composer Bernard Herrmann’s (VERTIGO, PSYCHO, TAXI DRIVER) original motion picture score to the classic 1951 sci-fi feature film The Day the Earth Stood Still, starring Michael Rennie, Patricia Neal and Hugh Marlowe & directed by Robert Wise. Composer Herrmann’s iconic score is a milestone that anticipated electronic music with its then unheard-of instrumentation for electric violin, electric bass, electric theremins, four pianos, four harps and what the composer called “a very strange section of about 30-odd brass.”

It’s a landmark score for a landmark film – a motion picture still very much relevant in its warnings of nuclear proliferation. Produced by Nick Redman, and restored and mastered by Mike Matessino, this classic soundtrack title returns in print with new art-design by Jim Titus, which includes a 24 page booklet featuring a wonderfully informative collection of previously published liners by writers Jon Burlingame, Julie Kirgo, Mike Matessino and Steven C. Smith.

This is a limited edition of 3000 Units

Attractive and informative CD booklet contains both classic liner notes from previous releases and exclusive, new notes

Prelude / Outer Space / Radar 3:53

Danger 0:27

Klaatu 2:19

Gort / The Visor and The Ray / The Telescope 2:28

Escape 0:57

Arlington 1:13

Lincoln Memorial 1:32

Nocturne / The Flashlight / The Robot / Space Control 6:03

The Elevator / The Magnetic Pull / The Study / The Conference / The Jeweler / 12:30 4:34

Panic 0:48

The Glowing / Alone / Gort’s Rage / Nikto / Captive / Terror 5:13

The Prison 1:47

Rebirth 1:40

Departure 0:58

Farewell 0:35

Finale 0:35

Additional Music

Solar Diamonds I & II (unused) 1:11

Outer Space (without theremin track) 2:01

The Magnetic Pull (without overlays) 1:59

The Visor and The Ray (separated elements) 2:21

Discrete Theremin Tracks 5:38

Studio Rehearsals and Outtakes 13:03

Runtime: 61:15

Cast: Billy Gray | Frances Bavier | Hugh Marlowe | Lock Martin | Michael Rennie | Patricia Neal | Patrick Aherne | Rama Bai | Sam Jaffe | Walter Bacon

Directors: Robert Wise

Project Name: The Day the Earth Stood Still

Composers: Bernard Herrmann

