Times Theatre (1940s) Times Square New York City Poster Photo Print [221230-9]

- This photo print is created with a high-end Epson Stylus Pro 3880 using the highest quality UltraChrome K3 Archival Pigment Inks on Professional Photo Paper.
- Prints are made directly from a super-high resolution scan of the original source negative, unless otherwise noted in the listing description.
- Photo colors may vary slightly due to differences in monitors or device screens.
- Watermark will not appear on your photo.
- This item is sold as a collectible with no rights given or implied. If you believe that this item is in violation of your owned copyright, we ask that you please contact us and submit your copyright for review. Once verified, we will remove the item.
Times Theatre was located at 302 West 42nd Street, at 8th Avenue, in New York City. This beautiful and rare image of the single screen movie theater will look great in a living room, screening area, man cave or other location in your home or office.
Specifications
- Material:Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
- Size:13x19 in