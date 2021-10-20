Cult Movie Queen Cheri Caffaro Publicity Photo [210906-0048]

View larger $16.77

Cheri Caffaro achieved 1970s exploitation cinema notoriety by portraying sexy, resourceful and formidable undercover government agent Ginger McAllister in the cult trio of seedy drive-in action movies – Ginger (1971), The Abductors (1972), and Girls Are for Loving (1973).

