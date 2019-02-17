Share Page Support Us
Classic Television Series Batmobile with Batman and Robin 1:24 Scale Metals Die-Cast Vehicle

Classic Television Series Batmobile with Batman and Robin 1:24 Scale Metals Die-Cast Vehicle
Classic Television Series Batmobile with Batman and Robin 1:24 Scale Metals Die-Cast Vehicle
Classic Television Series Batmobile with Batman and Robin 1:24 Scale Metals Die-Cast Vehicle
SKU: 190217-77219-1
UPC: 801310982594
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
SKU: 190217-77219-2
UPC: 801310982594
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
SKU: 190217-77219-3
UPC: 801310982594
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Details

No Batman collection is complete without the iconic 1966 Batmobile! featuring a die-cast body and rubber tires, this 1: 24 Scale Batmobile is a must have in any collection! included is a 2.75Batman figure. Whether on the streets or off-road, the Batmobile is formidable in all kinds of terrain! collect them all today.

The item is unopened and sealed. There is a mark on the UPC code. The first image of the item out of the box is a stock photo for reference only.

Special Features

  • Includes a die-cast Batman figure in his iconic hero pose and his trusty sidekick Robin
  • Vehicle has opening doors and tons of detail
  • 1:24 scale diecast collectible model car

Specifications

  • Size: Window Box: 12"L x 6"W x 4.5"H
  • Material: Die-Cast Metal

Cast: Adam West | Alan Napier | Burgess Meredith | Burt Ward | Cesar Romero | Julie Newmar | Madge Blake | Neil Hamilton | Stafford Repp | Yvonne Craig
Project Name: Batman: The Classic TV Series
Characters: Batman

