Classic Television Series Batmobile with Batman and Robin 1:24 Scale Metals Die-Cast Vehicle

Details

No Batman collection is complete without the iconic 1966 Batmobile! featuring a die-cast body and rubber tires, this 1: 24 Scale Batmobile is a must have in any collection! included is a 2.75Batman figure. Whether on the streets or off-road, the Batmobile is formidable in all kinds of terrain! collect them all today.

The item is unopened and sealed. There is a mark on the UPC code. The first image of the item out of the box is a stock photo for reference only.

Special Features

Includes a die-cast Batman figure in his iconic hero pose and his trusty sidekick Robin

Vehicle has opening doors and tons of detail

1:24 scale diecast collectible model car

Specifications

Size: Window Box: 12"L x 6"W x 4.5"H

Material: Die-Cast Metal

Cast: Adam West | Alan Napier | Burgess Meredith | Burt Ward | Cesar Romero | Julie Newmar | Madge Blake | Neil Hamilton | Stafford Repp | Yvonne Craig

Project Name: Batman: The Classic TV Series

Characters: Batman

