Classic Television Series Batmobile with Batman and Robin 1:24 Scale Metals Die-Cast Vehicle

$28.99
From: $23.97
UPC: 801310982594
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.2BSKU: 190217-77219-2
Studio: Jada Toys
Details
No Batman collection is complete without the iconic 1966 Batmobile! featuring a die-cast body and rubber tires, this 1: 24 Scale Batmobile is a must have in any collection! included is a 2.75Batman figure. Whether on the streets or off-road, the Batmobile is formidable in all kinds of terrain! collect them all today.
The item is unopened and sealed. There is a mark on the UPC code. The first image of the item out of the box is a stock photo for reference only.
Special Features
- Includes a die-cast Batman figure in his iconic hero pose and his trusty sidekick Robin
- Vehicle has opening doors and tons of detail
- 1:24 scale diecast collectible model car
Specifications
- Size: Window Box: 12"L x 6"W x 4.5"H
- Material: Die-Cast Metal
Cast: Adam West | Alan Napier | Burgess Meredith | Burt Ward | Cesar Romero | Julie Newmar | Madge Blake | Neil Hamilton | Stafford Repp | Yvonne Craig
Project Name: Batman: The Classic TV Series
Characters: Batman
