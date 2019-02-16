Share Page Support Us
Anime Trivia Quizbook: Episode 2 – Torments from the Top 20

Anime Trivia Quizbook: Episode 2 – Torments from the Top 20
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Game Show
Studio: Stone Bridge Press
Item Release Date: September 1, 2000
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Episode 2 of the Anime Trivia Quizbook series features the most popular anime films today. With 500 all-new questions on fan favorites like Pokemon, Sailor Moon, Gundam, Princess Mononoke, and Ghost in the Shell, this book will test wits, spark debate, and probably drive you crazy! Irreverent quizmaster Ryan Omega is up to his old tricks again, with each answer laced with clever commentary and off-the-wall opinion. Kinda nasty but never mean! Illustrated, with sidebars, scorecard, and index.


Authors: Ryan Omega | Scott Rux

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Game Show | Softcover Books | Stone Bridge Press

