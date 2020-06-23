Share Page Support Us
Super Fly Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Performed by Curtis Mayfield Vinyl Edition (1972)

Super Fly Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Performed by Curtis Mayfield Vinyl Edition (1972)
View larger

$37.99

$26.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200623-81122-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Blaxploitation | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Suspense
Original U.S. Release: August 4, 1972
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Super Fly Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Performed by Curtis Mayfield Vinyl Edition. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Playlists

  • Little Child Runnin' Wild
    Pusherman
    Freddie's Dead
    Junkie Chase (Instrumental)
    Give Me Your Love (Love Song)
    Eddie You Should Know Better
    No Thing On Me (Cocaine Song)
    Think (Instrumental)
    Superfly

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Carl Lee | Charles McGregor | James G. Richardson | Julius Harris | Ron O'Neal | Sheila Frazier
Directors: Gordon Parks Jr.
Composers: Curtis Mayfield
Project Name: Super Fly

Categories

Action | Blaxploitation | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Drama | Music & Spoken Word | Suspense | Throwback Space | Vinyl

