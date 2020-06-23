Super Fly Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Performed by Curtis Mayfield Vinyl Edition (1972)

$37.99
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Original U.S. Release: August 4, 1972
Super Fly Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Performed by Curtis Mayfield Vinyl Edition. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.
- Little Child Runnin' Wild
Pusherman
Freddie's Dead
Junkie Chase (Instrumental)
Give Me Your Love (Love Song)
Eddie You Should Know Better
No Thing On Me (Cocaine Song)
Think (Instrumental)
Superfly
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Carl Lee | Charles McGregor | James G. Richardson | Julius Harris | Ron O'Neal | Sheila Frazier
Directors: Gordon Parks Jr.
Composers: Curtis Mayfield
Project Name: Super Fly
