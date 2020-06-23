Super Fly Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Performed by Curtis Mayfield Vinyl Edition (1972)

View larger $37.99 $26.97 - Select Qty - 1

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Original U.S. Release: August 4, 1972

Rating: R

Details

Super Fly Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Performed by Curtis Mayfield Vinyl Edition. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Playlists

Little Child Runnin' Wild

Pusherman

Freddie's Dead

Junkie Chase (Instrumental)

Give Me Your Love (Love Song)

Eddie You Should Know Better

No Thing On Me (Cocaine Song)

Think (Instrumental)

Superfly

Cast: Carl Lee | Charles McGregor | James G. Richardson | Julius Harris | Ron O'Neal | Sheila Frazier

Directors: Gordon Parks Jr.

Composers: Curtis Mayfield

Project Name: Super Fly

