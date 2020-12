The Cannonball Run RARE VHS Gift Edition (1981) [C35]

View larger $23.99 $18.70 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





VHS SKU: 201202-83567-1

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Adrienne Barbeau | Burt Reynolds | Dean Martin | Farrah Fawcett | Jackie Chan | Peter Fonda | Roger Moore | Sammy Davis Jr. items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: VHS

Genres: Action | Car Films | Comedy | Cult Cinema

Studio: HBO

Original U.S. Release: June 19, 1981

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Cannonball Run RARE VHS Gift Edition (1981).

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Runtime: 96 min

Cast: Adrienne Barbeau | Bert Convy | Bianca Jagger | Burt Reynolds | Dean Martin | Dom DeLuise | Farrah Fawcett | George Furth | Jack Elam | Jackie Chan | Jamie Farr | Jimmy 'The Greek' Snyder | John Fiedler | Mel Tillis | Michael Hui | Molly Picon | Norman Grabowski | Peter Fonda | Rick Aviles | Roger Moore | Sammy Davis Jr. | Tara Buckman | Terry Bradshaw | Warren Berlinger

Directors: Hal Needham

Project Name: The Cannonball Run

Related Items

Categories

Action | Car Films | Comedy | Cult Cinema | HBO | Movies & TV | VHS