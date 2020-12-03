Vigilante 2-Disc Limited Edition 4K UHD + Blu-ray

View larger $49.99 $39.70 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

There’s Only One Way To Stop Them…

New York City factory worker Eddie Marino (Robert Forster, Oscar nominee for JACKIE BROWN) is a solid citizen and regular guy, until the day a sadistic street gang brutally assaults his wife and murders his child. But when a corrupt judge sets the thugs free, Eddie goes berserk and vows revenge. Now there’s a new breed of marauder loose on the city streets, enforcing his own kind of law. His justice is swift. His methods are violent. He is the VIGILANTE.

Fred Williamson (FROM DUSK TILL DAWN), Richard Bright (THE GODFATHER), Rutanya Alda (AMITYVILLE II: THE POSSESSION), Carol Lynley (THE POSEIDON ADVENTURE), Woody Strode (SPARTACUS), Joe Spinell (MANIAC) and Salsa legend Willie Colon co-star in this hard-hitting exploitation classic from director William Lustig (MANIAC COP 2) that many critics consider to be better – and more shocking – than the original DEATH WISH. Now Blue Underground is thrilled to present VIGILANTE in a pristine new restoration, scanned in 4K 16-bit from the original 35mm camera negative, with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio, fully loaded with exclusive new and archival Extras!

Audio Commentary #1 with Co-Producer/Director William Lustig and Co-Producer Andrew Garroni

Audio Commentary #2 with Co-Producer/Director William Lustig and Stars Robert Forster, Fred Williamson and Frank Pesce

NEW! Audio Commentary #3 with Film Historians Troy Howarth and Nathaniel Thompson

NEW! Blue Collar DEATH WISH - Interviews with Writer Richard Vetere, Star Rutanya Alda, Associate Producer/First A.D./Actor Randy Jurgensen, and others

NEW! Urban Western - Interview with Composer Jay Chattaway

Theatrical Trailers

TV Spots

Radio Spot

Promotional Reel

Poster & Still Galleries

BONUS! Collectible Booklet with new essay by Michael Gingold

Digitally Remastered Presentation

Reversible Sleeve

3D Lenticular Slipcover

From Director William Lustig (MANIAC, RELENTLESS, MANIAC COP trilogy)

New 4K Restoration from the original 35mm camera negative

Runtime: 89 min

Number of Discs: 2

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 2.40:1

Audio: Dolby Atmos (English); 5.1 DTS-HD (English); 2.0 DTS-HD (English); 2.0 Dolby Digital (French, Italian, German)

Subtitles: English SDH, Francais, Espanol, Portugues

Cast: Don Blakely | Fred Williamson | Joe Spinell | Peter Savage | Randy Jurgensen | Richard Bright | Robert Forster | Rutanya Alda | Steve James | Vincent Beck | Woody Strode

Directors: William Lustig

Project Name: Vigilante

