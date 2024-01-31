Concept Eatery and Entertainment Destination DISCOSHOW Opens to the Public (2024)

Diner Ross | DISCOSHOW

United States > Nevada > Las Vegas > > 89109

On Saturday, July 27, 2024, Spiegelworld opens concept eatery and entertainment destination DISCOSHOW on the Las Vegas Strip at 3535 Las Vegas Boulevard.

While known for its successful adult-circus shows ABSINTHE, Atomic Saloon Show, OPM and The Hook, DISCOSHOW promises to be unlike any other entertainment Spiegelworld has conceived. In addition to the show and numerous cocktail lounges, including 99 Prince and the Glitterloft, Spiegelworld is pairing DISCOSHOW with a new restaurant called Diner Ross.

The world of DISCOSHOW is inspired by the spirit of David Mancuso’s legendary New York City loft parties which began on Valentine’s Day 1970 at his home, later moving to a multi-level space at 99 Prince Street. They were an extension of the childhood parties the nuns used to throw at his orphanage, complete with colored balloons, punch and a simple record player. While New York faced its toughest times, and President Ford told the city to “drop dead,” Mancuso and his friends simply said, “let’s dance.” The DJ stood at the altar and salvation was found on the dance floor. Disco was born.

To get into DISCOSHOW, guests head to the center of The Strip and find the tiny door in the wall at The LINQ Hotel + Experience.