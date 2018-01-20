Wes Craven Presents Dracula 2000 – DVD

DVD SKU: 180117-69694-1

UPC: 786936145038

Part No: 21678

ISBN-10: 0788826964

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor

Formats: DVD

Genres: Action | Fantasy | Horror | Vampire Films

Studio: Warner Bros.

Original U.S. Release: December 22, 2000

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The master of modern horror, Wes Craven, presents a riveting adaptation of the chilling classic featuring Jennifer Esposito (SUMMER OF SAM), Omar Epps (IN TOO DEEP), Jonny Lee Miller (TRAINSPOTTING), Vitamin C (GET OVER IT), and Jeri Ryan (STAR TREK: VOYAGER). When a team of techno-savvy thieves breaks into a high-security vault, they don’t discover priceless artwork … they find a crypt that hasn’t been opened for 100 years! Suddenly, the ancient terror of Dracula is unleashed in the chaotic 21st century. Free to follow his pursuits of seduction and power, Dracula’s first destination is America and the exotic city of New Orleans, a place where he feels right at home. Not far behind, however, is a young vampire hunter (Miller) from London, determined to save a young woman (Justine Waddell) with whom Dracula shares his dark legacy!

Special Features

Feature Commentary Track with Director Patrick Lussier and Screenwriter Joel Soisson

Deleted Scenes

Deleted Scenes Commentary by Director Patrick Lussier and Screenwriter Joel Soisson

Extended Scenes

Extended Scenes Commentary by Director Patrick Lussier

Behind the Scenes Featurette

Auditions

Storyboards

Theatrical Trailer

French Language Track

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Subtitles: Spanish

Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround Sound

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1 Enhanced for 16x9 Televisions

Region: 1

Runtime: 99

Cast: Christopher Plummer | Danny Masterson | Gerard Butler | Jennifer Esposito | Jonny Lee Miller | Justine Waddell | Omar Epps | Sean Patrick Thomas | Vitamin C

Directors: Patrick Lussier

Project Name: Dracula 2000

Related Items

Categories

Action | Cult Flavor | DVD | Fantasy | Featured | Horror | Movies & TV | Vampire Films | Warner Bros.