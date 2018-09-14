Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Art of the Game Hardcover Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Art of the Game Hardcover Edition
View larger
Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Art of the Game Hardcover Edition
Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Art of the Game Hardcover Edition
Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Art of the Game Hardcover Edition
Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Art of the Game Hardcover Edition

$39.95

$28.97


3 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 180914-76598-1
ISBN-10: 1785657968
ISBN-13: 978-1785657962
Weight: 4.12 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Spider-Man  items
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Game/Video Game | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Marvel Studios | Titan
Item Release Date: September 11, 2018
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

An exclusive look at the art and creation of the PS4 exclusive videogame Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in the action-packed Marvel’s Spider-Man videogame exclusively on the PS4. Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Art of the Game is packed with hundreds of exclusive full-colour images of Spider-Man, his suit and equipment, the allies he relies on like MJ Watson and Aunt May, and the deadly villains he battles. This wealth of material is accompanied by exclusive insight into the creative process from the talented developers, artists, and designers responsible for bringing Spider-Man’s world to vivid life.

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Size: 12.4 x 0.9 x 11.1 in
  • Pages: 192

Cast: Darin De Paul | Dave B. Mitchell | Laura Bailey | Mark Rolston | Nancy Linari | Russell Richardson | Stephen Oyoung | Tara Platt | Travis Willingham | William Salyers | Yuri Lowenthal
Directors: Ryan Smith
Characters: Spider-Man
Authors: Paul Davies

Related Items

Labyrinth 30th Anniversary Edition
New York Comic-Con 2017 NYCC Official Program Guide
The Night Manager Original Soundtrack
Hookah Panda 24 x 36 inch Art Poster
2001: A Space Odyssey 36 x 24 Inch Horizontal Movie Poster
Alien Blood Drool Fleece Blanket
Flying Guillotine Part II (Palace Carnage) 10 x 8 inch Photo Lobby Card [LBY69]
Killer Dames: Two Gothic Chillers By Emilio P. Miraglia on Blu-ray + DVD (The Night Evelyn Came Out of the Grave, The Red Queen Kills Seven Times)
Night of the Living Dead 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Doctor Strange Painted 22 x 34 inch Comic Movie Poster

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics & Fantasy Art | Crime | Featured | Game/Video Game | Hardcover Books | Marvel Studios | Movies, TV & Gaming | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | Titan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *