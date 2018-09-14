Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Art of the Game Hardcover Edition

$39.95
$28.97
ISBN-10: 1785657968
ISBN-13: 978-1785657962
Weight: 4.12 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Spider-Man items
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Game/Video Game | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Marvel Studios | Titan
Item Release Date: September 11, 2018
Details
An exclusive look at the art and creation of the PS4 exclusive videogame Marvel’s Spider-Man.
The worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in the action-packed Marvel’s Spider-Man videogame exclusively on the PS4. Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Art of the Game is packed with hundreds of exclusive full-colour images of Spider-Man, his suit and equipment, the allies he relies on like MJ Watson and Aunt May, and the deadly villains he battles. This wealth of material is accompanied by exclusive insight into the creative process from the talented developers, artists, and designers responsible for bringing Spider-Man’s world to vivid life.
Specifications
- Language: English
- Size: 12.4 x 0.9 x 11.1 in
- Pages: 192
Cast: Darin De Paul | Dave B. Mitchell | Laura Bailey | Mark Rolston | Nancy Linari | Russell Richardson | Stephen Oyoung | Tara Platt | Travis Willingham | William Salyers | Yuri Lowenthal
Directors: Ryan Smith
Characters: Spider-Man
Authors: Paul Davies
