Harryhausen: The Movie Posters Hardcover Edition

$39.95

$32.97


2 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 180914-76603-1
ISBN-10: 1785656783
ISBN-13: 978-1785656781
Weight: 4.11 lbs
Condition: New

Item Release Date: September 4, 2018
Details

Harryhausen – The Movie Posters showcases the posters from all of Ray Harryhausen’s movies, from 1949’s Mighty Joe Young, to Clash of the Titans in 1981. There has never been a book devoted solely to the promotional art associated with these classic films. Featuring posters from all over the world, as well as commentary from the Ray & Diana Harryhausen Foundation, this is an essential addition to any fan’s library.

Filmography

  • Clash of the Titans (1981)
  • Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger (1977)
  • The Golden Voyage of Sinbad (1973)
  • The Valley of Gwangi (1969)
  • One Million Years B.C. (1966)
  • First Men in the Moon (1964)
  • Jason and the Argonauts (1963)
  • Mysterious Island (1961)
  • The 3 Worlds of Gulliver (1960)
  • The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958)
  • The Strange World of Planet X (1958)
  • 20 Million Miles to Earth (1957)
  • Earth vs. the Flying Saucers (1956)
  • It Came from Beneath the Sea (1955)
  • The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms (1953)
  • Mighty Joe Young (1949)

Specifications

  • Pages: 192
  • Size: 10.3 x 0.9 x 13.1 in
  • Language: English


Subject: Ray Harryhausen
