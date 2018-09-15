Harryhausen: The Movie Posters Hardcover Edition

Hardcover Book SKU: 180914-76603-1

ISBN-10: 1785656783

ISBN-13: 978-1785656781

Weight: 4.11 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Ray Harryhausen items

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Monster Movies | Science Fiction

Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Titan

Item Release Date: September 4, 2018

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Harryhausen – The Movie Posters showcases the posters from all of Ray Harryhausen’s movies, from 1949’s Mighty Joe Young, to Clash of the Titans in 1981. There has never been a book devoted solely to the promotional art associated with these classic films. Featuring posters from all over the world, as well as commentary from the Ray & Diana Harryhausen Foundation, this is an essential addition to any fan’s library.

Filmography

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger (1977)

The Golden Voyage of Sinbad (1973)

The Valley of Gwangi (1969)

One Million Years B.C. (1966)

First Men in the Moon (1964)

Jason and the Argonauts (1963)

Mysterious Island (1961)

The 3 Worlds of Gulliver (1960)

The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958)

The Strange World of Planet X (1958)

20 Million Miles to Earth (1957)

Earth vs. the Flying Saucers (1956)

It Came from Beneath the Sea (1955)

The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms (1953)

Mighty Joe Young (1949)

Specifications

Pages: 192

Size: 10.3 x 0.9 x 13.1 in

Language: English



Subject: Ray Harryhausen

Filmography: 20 Million Miles to Earth | Clash of the Titans | Earth vs. the Flying Saucers | First Men in the Moon | It Came from Beneath the Sea | Jason and the Argonauts | Mighty Joe Young | Mysterious Island | One Million Years B.C. | Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger | The 3 Worlds of Gulliver | The 7th Voyage of Sinbad | The Beast from 20000 Fathoms | The Golden Voyage of Sinbad | The Strange World of Planet X | The Valley of Gwangi

Authors: Richard Holliss

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comics & Fantasy Art | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Fantasy | Featured | Hardcover Books | Monster Movies | Movies, TV & Gaming | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space | Titan