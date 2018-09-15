Harryhausen: The Movie Posters Hardcover Edition

$39.95
$32.97
ISBN-10: 1785656783
ISBN-13: 978-1785656781
Weight: 4.11 lbs
Condition: New
Item Release Date: September 4, 2018
Details
Harryhausen – The Movie Posters showcases the posters from all of Ray Harryhausen’s movies, from 1949’s Mighty Joe Young, to Clash of the Titans in 1981. There has never been a book devoted solely to the promotional art associated with these classic films. Featuring posters from all over the world, as well as commentary from the Ray & Diana Harryhausen Foundation, this is an essential addition to any fan’s library.
Filmography
- Clash of the Titans (1981)
- Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger (1977)
- The Golden Voyage of Sinbad (1973)
- The Valley of Gwangi (1969)
- One Million Years B.C. (1966)
- First Men in the Moon (1964)
- Jason and the Argonauts (1963)
- Mysterious Island (1961)
- The 3 Worlds of Gulliver (1960)
- The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958)
- The Strange World of Planet X (1958)
- 20 Million Miles to Earth (1957)
- Earth vs. the Flying Saucers (1956)
- It Came from Beneath the Sea (1955)
- The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms (1953)
- Mighty Joe Young (1949)
Specifications
- Pages: 192
- Size: 10.3 x 0.9 x 13.1 in
- Language: English
Authors: Richard Holliss
