Avengers: Infinity War Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Alan Silvestri

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Sequels

Studio: Hollywood Records | Marvel Studios

Original U.S. Release: April 27, 2018

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet – the evil Thanos (Josh Brolin). On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet and existence itself has never been more uncertain as everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment.

Playlists

The Avengers (0:25)

Travel Delays (2:43)

Undying Fidelity (5:05)

He Won't Come Out (2:31)

We Both Made Promises (2:22)

Help Arrives (4:21)

Hand Means Stop (2:37)

You Go Right (4:26)

Family Affairs (3:51)

What More Could I Lose? (3:36)

A Small Price (3:17)

Even for You (2:14)

More Power (4:07)

Charge! (3:28)

Forge (4:22)

Catch (6:04)

Haircut and Beard (3:03)

A Lot to Figure Out (2:01)

The End Game (2:17)

I Feel You (2:48)

What Did It Cost? (2:25)

Porch (0:59)

Infinity War (2:35)

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch | Chris Evans | Chris Hemsworth | Elizabeth Olsen | Idris Elba | Josh Brolin | Karen Gillan | Linda Cardellini | Pom Klementieff | Robert Downey Jr | Scarlett Johansson | Sebastian Stan | Tom Hiddleston | Tom Holland | Zoe Saldana

Directors: Anthony Russo | Joe Russo

Characters: Black Panther | Captain America | Gamora | Iron Man | Thanos | Thor

Composers: Alan Silvestri

