Avengers: Infinity War Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Alan Silvestri

View larger

$12.98

$10.97


8 in stock


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Sequels
Studio: Hollywood Records | Marvel Studios
Original U.S. Release: April 27, 2018
Item Release Date: May 18, 2018
Rating: PG-13
Details

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet – the evil Thanos (Josh Brolin). On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet and existence itself has never been more uncertain as everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment.

Playlists

  • The Avengers (0:25)
    Travel Delays (2:43)
    Undying Fidelity (5:05)
    He Won't Come Out (2:31)
    We Both Made Promises (2:22)
    Help Arrives (4:21)
    Hand Means Stop (2:37)
    You Go Right (4:26)
    Family Affairs (3:51)
    What More Could I Lose? (3:36)
    A Small Price (3:17)
    Even for You (2:14)
    More Power (4:07)
    Charge! (3:28)
    Forge (4:22)
    Catch (6:04)
    Haircut and Beard (3:03)
    A Lot to Figure Out (2:01)
    The End Game (2:17)
    I Feel You (2:48)
    What Did It Cost? (2:25)
    Porch (0:59)
    Infinity War (2:35)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch | Chris Evans | Chris Hemsworth | Elizabeth Olsen | Idris Elba | Josh Brolin | Karen Gillan | Linda Cardellini | Pom Klementieff | Robert Downey Jr | Scarlett Johansson | Sebastian Stan | Tom Hiddleston | Tom Holland | Zoe Saldana
Directors: Anthony Russo | Joe Russo
Project Name: Avengers: Infinity War
Characters: Black Panther | Captain America | Gamora | Iron Man | Thanos | Thor
Composers: Alan Silvestri

