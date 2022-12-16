The Savage Sword of Conan The Barbarian (August 1984, No 103) Marvel Comic Book Magazine [S48]

- Authors: Robert E. Howard
- Characters: Conan
- Publication: The Savage Sword of Conan the Barbarian
- Product Types: Books | Comics | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy
- Studios: Marvel Entertainment
The Savage Sword of Conan The Barbarian (August 1984, No 103) Marvel Comic Book Magazine.
Conan was created by writer Robert E. Howard.
Item has wear, bends and creases. Please review listing images for condition details.
