Details

Deadpool 2: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is the compilation of music featured in the Twentieth Century Fox Film Deadpool 2. This 12 track collection features many recognizable hit songs featured in the film, and original songs “Ashes” by Céline Dion and “Welcome To The Party” by Diplo, French Montana, Lil Pump and Zhavia Ward. The new Céline Dion track “Ashes” is also accompanied by an official video, helmed by the film’s director David Leitch. The video features Deadpool himself and was filmed in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the very venue where Céline hosts her Las Vegas residency shows.

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Miami’s hottest bartender, while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

Deadpool 2 is the follow up to 2016’s film Deadpool, a worldwide blockbuster based on the Marvel Comics character.

Cast: Alan Tudyk | Bill Skarsgård | Brad Pitt | Brianna Hildebrand | Eddie Marsan | Jack Kesy | Josh Brolin | Julian Dennison | Karan Soni | Leslie Uggams | Matt Damon | Morena Baccarin | Ryan Reynolds | Shioli Kutsuna | T.J. Miller | Terry Crews | Zazie Beetz

Directors: David Leitch

Project Name: Deadpool 2

Characters: Deadpool

Contributors: A-Ha | Air Supply | Celine Dion | Cher | Diplo | DJ Shadow | Dolly Parton | French Montana | Lil Pump | Pat Benatar | Run The Jewels | Sirah | Skrillex | Zhavia Ward

