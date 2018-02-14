AMC Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead Bicycle Girl USB Flash Drive

View larger $34.95 From: $25.90 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ 32 GB $25.90 64 GB $41.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

5 in stock 32 GB - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

5 in stock 64 GB





32 GB SKU: 180214-70585-1

UPC: 702730216460

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: New 64 GB SKU: 180214-70585-2

UPC: 702730216477

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: New

View All: The Walking Dead items

Product Types: Home & Office | USB Drives

Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Cult Television | Drama | Horror | Suspense | Television | Thrillers | Zombie Films

Studio: AMC Television

Original U.S. Release: October 31, 2010

Rating: TV-MA

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

CustomUSB proudly presents the first ever USB Flash Drive for AMC’s The Walking Dead: “Bicycle Girl” – the first “walker” Rick Grimes encounters after waking up from his coma in the premiere episode of the award-winning, critically acclaimed TV series.

Now, you can own one of the series’ most iconic walkers. Observe first-hand this detailed, hand-painted 4-inch replica in all its glory. No gory detail was spared in this meticulously hand-sculpted figurine. Pull out the guts to expose the ultra-thin, waterproof USB flash drive, packed with plenty of space to store your most valuable files.

Note: This is a brand new item, still in the original packaging. Outside window box has some small scratches as part of the manufacturing.

Special Features

Official AMC Licensed Product

Super Detailed 4-inch Hand Sculpted and Hand Painted Replica

Ultra-thin and Waterproof USB Drive

Durable PVC Construction

Clear Collector’s Display Box

Specifications

Size: 3.70 x 2.60 x 1.15 in

Cast: Alanna Masterson | Andrew Lincoln | Chandler Riggs | Christian Serratos | Danai Gurira | Emily Kinney | Jeffrey Dean Morgan | Josh McDermitt | Lauren Cohan | Lennie James | Melissa McBride | Norman Reedus | Ross Marquand | Seth Gilliam | Sonequa Martin-Green | Steven Yeun

Subject: The Walking Dead

Authors: Robert Kirkman

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | AMC Television | Comic Based | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Drama | Featured | Horror | Suspense | Television | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | USB Drives | Zombie Films