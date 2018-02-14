Twitter
AMC Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead Bicycle Girl USB Flash Drive

$34.95

From: $25.90


5 in stock
32 GB

5 in stock
64 GB


Details

CustomUSB proudly presents the first ever USB Flash Drive for AMC’s The Walking Dead: “Bicycle Girl” – the first “walker” Rick Grimes encounters after waking up from his coma in the premiere episode of the award-winning, critically acclaimed TV series.

Now, you can own one of the series’ most iconic walkers. Observe first-hand this detailed, hand-painted 4-inch replica in all its glory. No gory detail was spared in this meticulously hand-sculpted figurine. Pull out the guts to expose the ultra-thin, waterproof USB flash drive, packed with plenty of space to store your most valuable files.

Note: This is a brand new item, still in the original packaging. Outside window box has some small scratches as part of the manufacturing.

Special Features

  • Official AMC Licensed Product
  • Super Detailed 4-inch Hand Sculpted and Hand Painted Replica
  • Ultra-thin and Waterproof USB Drive
  • Durable PVC Construction
  • Clear Collector’s Display Box

Specifications

  • Size: 3.70 x 2.60 x 1.15 in

Cast: Alanna Masterson | Andrew Lincoln | Chandler Riggs | Christian Serratos | Danai Gurira | Emily Kinney | Jeffrey Dean Morgan | Josh McDermitt | Lauren Cohan | Lennie James | Melissa McBride | Norman Reedus | Ross Marquand | Seth Gilliam | Sonequa Martin-Green | Steven Yeun
Subject: The Walking Dead
Authors: Robert Kirkman

