The Commuter Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music Composed and Conducted by Roque Banos

Original U.S. Release: January 12, 2018

Item Release Date: February 16, 2018

Rating: PG-13

From the director of The Shallows and Non-Stop comes his newest action thriller, The Commuter. Liam Neeson stars as a businessman who gets caught up in a criminal conspiracy to uncover the identity of a targeted passenger during his train commute home. The movie also stars Vera Farmiga, Sam Neill, Patrick Wilson and Elizabeth McGovern. The music is by acclaimed composer Roque Banos (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe).

Playlists

A Commuter's Trip

Back Home Down

One Little Thing

They Are Watching You

Murdered For Help

Zone 7 Tickets

A Suspicious Man

The Seek Starts

A Beautiful Family

Moving Vagons

Do Not Stop The Train

Finding The Witness

The Train Wreck

I Won't Let Them Hurt You

Who Is Prince?

The End Of The Line

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Andy Nyman | Clara Lago | Elizabeth McGovern | Ella-Rae Smith | Jonathan Banks | Killian Scott | Liam Neeson | Patrick Wilson | Sam Neill | Shazad Latif | Vera Farmiga

Directors: Jaume Collet-Serra

Composers: Roque Banos

Project Name: The Commuter

