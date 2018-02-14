Twitter
The Commuter Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music Composed and Conducted by Roque Banos

Details

From the director of The Shallows and Non-Stop comes his newest action thriller, The Commuter. Liam Neeson stars as a businessman who gets caught up in a criminal conspiracy to uncover the identity of a targeted passenger during his train commute home. The movie also stars Vera Farmiga, Sam Neill, Patrick Wilson and Elizabeth McGovern. The music is by acclaimed composer Roque Banos (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe).

Playlists

  • A Commuter's Trip
    Back Home Down
    One Little Thing
    They Are Watching You
    Murdered For Help
    Zone 7 Tickets
    A Suspicious Man
    The Seek Starts
    A Beautiful Family
    Moving Vagons
    Do Not Stop The Train
    Finding The Witness
    The Train Wreck
    I Won't Let Them Hurt You
    Who Is Prince?
    The End Of The Line

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Andy Nyman | Clara Lago | Elizabeth McGovern | Ella-Rae Smith | Jonathan Banks | Killian Scott | Liam Neeson | Patrick Wilson | Sam Neill | Shazad Latif | Vera Farmiga
Directors: Jaume Collet-Serra
Composers: Roque Banos
Project Name: The Commuter

