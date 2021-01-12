Dick Tracy Original Soundtrack Score by Danny Elfman Transparent Blue Vinyl Edition

$25.99
$25.90
UPC: 093624895374
Part No: WMV LP4895374
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Comedy | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy
Studio: Warner/Watertower Records
Original U.S. Release: June 15, 1990
Item Release Date: January 15, 2021
Rating: PG
Presenting the original soundtrack score to Warren Beatty’s 1990 adaptation of the classic detective comic Dick Tracy, composed by legendary musician Danny Elfman. The limited edition vinyl release has been produced in beautiful Transparent Blue. This release marks the first time the original Danny Elfman score to Dick Tracy has been produced on vinyl in years.
- Main Titles
- After The "Kid"
- Crime Spree
- Breathless Theme
- Big Boy / Bad Boys
- Tess' Theme
- Slimy D.A.
- Breathless Comes On
- Meet The Blank
- The Story Unfolds
- Blank Gets The Goods
- Rooftops
- Tess' Theme - Reprise
- The Chase
- Showdown/Reunited
- Finale
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Charles Durning | Charlie Korsmo | Chuck Hicks | Jim Wilkey | Madonna | Michael Donovan O'Donnell | Warren Beatty | William Forsythe
Directors: Warren Beatty
Project Name: Dick Tracy (1990)
Composers: Danny Elfman
Characters: Dick Tracy
