Dick Tracy Original Soundtrack Score by Danny Elfman Transparent Blue Vinyl Edition

View larger $25.99 $25.90 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6

6 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 210112-84215-1

UPC: 093624895374

Part No: WMV LP4895374

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Charles Durning | Danny Elfman | Madonna | Warren Beatty items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Action | Comedy | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy

Studio: Warner/Watertower Records

Original U.S. Release: June 15, 1990

Item Release Date: January 15, 2021

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Presenting the original soundtrack score to Warren Beatty’s 1990 adaptation of the classic detective comic Dick Tracy, composed by legendary musician Danny Elfman. The limited edition vinyl release has been produced in beautiful Transparent Blue. This release marks the first time the original Danny Elfman score to Dick Tracy has been produced on vinyl in years.

Playlists

Main Titles

After The "Kid"

Crime Spree

Breathless Theme

Big Boy / Bad Boys

Tess' Theme

Slimy D.A.

Breathless Comes On

Meet The Blank

The Story Unfolds

Blank Gets The Goods

Rooftops

Tess' Theme - Reprise

The Chase

Showdown/Reunited

Finale

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Charles Durning | Charlie Korsmo | Chuck Hicks | Jim Wilkey | Madonna | Michael Donovan O'Donnell | Warren Beatty | William Forsythe

Directors: Warren Beatty

Project Name: Dick Tracy (1990)

Composers: Danny Elfman

Characters: Dick Tracy

Related Items

Categories

Action | Comedy | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl | Warner/Watertower Records