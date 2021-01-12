Black Snake Moan Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Orange Swirl Vinyl Edition

View larger $22.99 $21.90 - Select Qty - 1 2

Item Release Date: November 20, 2020

Rating: R

Presenting Black Snake Moan on color vinyl for the first time. A darkly modern tale of love, betrayal, sex, and salvation set in the Deep South: such is Craig Brewer’s Black Snake Moan, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Christina Ricci, Justin Timberlake and E-40. The film is the 2nd feature by Writer-Director Craig Brewer, whose 1st film HUSTLE & FLOW won an Academy AwardÂ® for Best Song as well as the 2005 Sundance Film Festival Audience Award.

As Hustle & Flow depicted the underground world of Dirtyâ€¢South rap, Black Snake Moan, which was filmed in Memphis, Tennessee and surrounding environs, employs as a setting the contemporary North Mississippi hill country music scene, revealing its sound through purveyors like the North Mississippi Allstars, R.L. Burnside, and Jessie Mae Hemphill.

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Christina Ricci | David Banner | John Cothran | Justin Timberlake | S. Epatha Merkerson | Samuel L. Jackson

Directors: Craig Brewer

Project Name: Black Snake Moan

Contributors: Bobby Rush | Jessie Mae Hemphill | John Doe (2) | Outrageous Cherry | Precious Bryant | R.L. Burnside | Samuel L. Jackson | Scott Bomar | Son House | The Black Keys

