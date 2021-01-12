Share Page Support Us
Black Snake Moan Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Orange Swirl Vinyl Edition

Black Snake Moan Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Orange Swirl Vinyl Edition
View larger

$22.99

$21.90


2 in stock


VinylSKU: 210112-84213-1
UPC: 607396545216
Part No: LP-NW-5452LE
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Christina Ricci | Justin Timberlake | Samuel L. Jackson  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Drama | Musical
Studio: New West Records
Item Release Date: November 20, 2020
Rating: R
Details

Details

Presenting Black Snake Moan on color vinyl for the first time. A darkly modern tale of love, betrayal, sex, and salvation set in the Deep South: such is Craig Brewer’s Black Snake Moan, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Christina Ricci, Justin Timberlake and E-40. The film is the 2nd feature by Writer-Director Craig Brewer, whose 1st film HUSTLE & FLOW won an Academy AwardÂ® for Best Song as well as the 2005 Sundance Film Festival Audience Award.

As Hustle & Flow depicted the underground world of Dirtyâ€¢South rap, Black Snake Moan, which was filmed in Memphis, Tennessee and surrounding environs, employs as a setting the contemporary North Mississippi hill country music scene, revealing its sound through purveyors like the North Mississippi Allstars, R.L. Burnside, and Jessie Mae Hemphill.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Christina Ricci | David Banner | John Cothran | Justin Timberlake | S. Epatha Merkerson | Samuel L. Jackson
Directors: Craig Brewer
Project Name: Black Snake Moan
Contributors: Bobby Rush | Jessie Mae Hemphill | John Doe (2) | Outrageous Cherry | Precious Bryant | R.L. Burnside | Samuel L. Jackson | Scott Bomar | Son House | The Black Keys

