Black Snake Moan Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Orange Swirl Vinyl Edition

UPC: 607396545216
Part No: LP-NW-5452LE
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Drama | Musical
Studio: New West Records
Item Release Date: November 20, 2020
Rating: R
Details
Presenting Black Snake Moan on color vinyl for the first time. A darkly modern tale of love, betrayal, sex, and salvation set in the Deep South: such is Craig Brewer’s Black Snake Moan, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Christina Ricci, Justin Timberlake and E-40. The film is the 2nd feature by Writer-Director Craig Brewer, whose 1st film HUSTLE & FLOW won an Academy AwardÂ® for Best Song as well as the 2005 Sundance Film Festival Audience Award.
As Hustle & Flow depicted the underground world of Dirtyâ€¢South rap, Black Snake Moan, which was filmed in Memphis, Tennessee and surrounding environs, employs as a setting the contemporary North Mississippi hill country music scene, revealing its sound through purveyors like the North Mississippi Allstars, R.L. Burnside, and Jessie Mae Hemphill.
Playlists
- Opening Theme by: Scott Bomar
- Ain't But One Kind Of Blues by: Son House
- Just Like A Bird Without A Feather by: Samuel L. Jackson
- When The Lights Go Out by: The Black Keys
- Standing In My Doorway Crying by: Jessie Mae Hemphill
- Chicken Heads by: Bobby Rush
- Black Snake Moan by: Samuel L. Jackson
- Morning Train by: Precious Bryant
- The Losing Kind by: John Doe (2)
- Lord Have Mercy On Me by: Outrageous Cherry
- Ronnie and Rae's Theme by: Scott Bomar
- The Chain by: Scott Bomar
- Alice Mae by: Samuel L. Jackson
- Stackolee by: Samuel L. Jackson
- Old Black Mattie by: R.L. Burnside
- That's Where The Blues Started by: Son House
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Christina Ricci | David Banner | John Cothran | Justin Timberlake | S. Epatha Merkerson | Samuel L. Jackson
Directors: Craig Brewer
Project Name: Black Snake Moan
Contributors: Bobby Rush | Jessie Mae Hemphill | John Doe (2) | Outrageous Cherry | Precious Bryant | R.L. Burnside | Samuel L. Jackson | Scott Bomar | Son House | The Black Keys
