Tarzan: Love, Lies and the Lost City Comic Book Issue No. 1 1992 Malibu Comics J28

Tarzan: Love, Lies and the Lost City Comic Book Issue No. 1 1992 Malibu Comics, Cover art by Henning Kure, Peter Snejbjerg, and Teddy Kristiansen. “Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Tarzan”; Tom Mason introduces the book as well as the creators, whom he says may not be familiar to the U.S. audience. “Love, Lies and the Lost City, Part One,” script by Henning Kure, pencils by Peter Snejbjerg, inks by Teddy Kristiansen; A young woman following a map belonging to her grandmother finds herself in Opar. Tarzan the Warrior ad. Jungle Tales Flip-Cover by Teddy Kristiansen. “Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Tarzan”; Tom Mason talks about the contributions of Matt Wagner and Walter Simonson for this side of the flip book. “Tarzan’s First Love,” script by Edgar Rice Burroughs (original) and Matt Wagner (adaptation), art by Teddy Kristiansen; Tarzan courts Teeka. Protectors comic ad. “The Scar,” script by Edgar Rice Burroughs (original) and Walt Simonson (script), and Henning Kure (plot), art by Peter Snejbjerg; Tarzan recalls his battle with Terkoz and how he got the scar on his forehead.