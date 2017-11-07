Twitter
Savage Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Original U.S. Release: May 1, 1973
Item Release Date: October 14, 2008
Rating: R
Details

Savage tells the action-packed story of how Jim Haygood (James Iglehart) becomes the legendary leader of a rebel army. The blaxploitation cult classic also starred Lada Edmund Jr., Carol Speed, Sally Jordan, Vic Diaz and Rosanna Ortiz. The film was directed by New World Pictures’ Filipino mainstay Cirio Santiago and features a smooth soul musical score by Don Julian.

This soundtrack from 1973 finds Don Julian abandoning his doo wop roots with the Larks to construct a more R&B infused traditional style score for this cult blaxploitation release.

Playlists

  • Title Theme: Savage
    Lay It On Your Head
    Where I'm Coming From
    It's A Sad Song
    My Favourite Beer Joint
    Janitizio
    Just Kiss Me   by: Don Julian

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 99

Cast: Carol Speed | James Iglehart | Lada Edmund Jr. | Rosanna Ortiz | Sally Jordan | Vic Diaz
Directors: Cirio H. Santiago
Composers: Don Julian

