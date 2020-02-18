Demon City Shinjuku Original Anime Film Score 2-Disc Vinyl Limited Edition

$46.99
$41.97
UPC: 600385293112
Part No: TLV09
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Monster Movies | Science Fiction
Studio: Tiger Lab
Original U.S. Release: October 25, 1988
Item Release Date: March 6, 2020
Rating: TV-MA
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Tiger Lab Vinyl is proud to present the full score to the classic 80s anime, DEMON CITY SHINJUKU by Motokazu Shinoda. This is the first time the score is available in any format.
DEMON CITY SHINJUKU was a staple for anime newbies during the Japanamiation era. This OVA aired weekly during the Sci-Fi channel’s Saturday Anime feature in the 90s, and became a classic gateway film for anime and horror fans alike.
Until now, the score has been stored—unreleased—in the Japan Home Video archives. Tiger Lab Vinyl worked with Japan Home Video to bring Mr. Shinoda’s beautiful synth score to the public. Remastered for vinyl, this is the first time the score, along with all its cues in entirety, can be heard.
Special Features
- Limited Exclusive 2xLP pressed on salt and peppa colored vinyl
- Housed in gatefold packaging
- Remastered for vinyl
- 39 total tracks
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Hideyuki Hori | Hiromi Tsuru | Kiyoshi Kobayashi
Directors: Yoshiaki Kawajiri
Project Name: Demon City Shinjuku
Composers: Motokazu Shinoda
Related Items
Categories
Action | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Monster Movies | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Tiger Lab | Vinyl