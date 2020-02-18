Demon City Shinjuku Original Anime Film Score 2-Disc Vinyl Limited Edition

View larger $46.99 $41.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200218-80485-1

UPC: 600385293112

Part No: TLV09

Weight: 3.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Action | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Monster Movies | Science Fiction

Studio: Tiger Lab

Original U.S. Release: October 25, 1988

Item Release Date: March 6, 2020

Rating: TV-MA

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Tiger Lab Vinyl is proud to present the full score to the classic 80s anime, DEMON CITY SHINJUKU by Motokazu Shinoda. This is the first time the score is available in any format.

DEMON CITY SHINJUKU was a staple for anime newbies during the Japanamiation era. This OVA aired weekly during the Sci-Fi channel’s Saturday Anime feature in the 90s, and became a classic gateway film for anime and horror fans alike.

Until now, the score has been stored—unreleased—in the Japan Home Video archives. Tiger Lab Vinyl worked with Japan Home Video to bring Mr. Shinoda’s beautiful synth score to the public. Remastered for vinyl, this is the first time the score, along with all its cues in entirety, can be heard.

Special Features

Limited Exclusive 2xLP pressed on salt and peppa colored vinyl

Housed in gatefold packaging

Remastered for vinyl

39 total tracks

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Hideyuki Hori | Hiromi Tsuru | Kiyoshi Kobayashi

Directors: Yoshiaki Kawajiri

Project Name: Demon City Shinjuku

Composers: Motokazu Shinoda

Related Items

Categories

Action | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Monster Movies | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Tiger Lab | Vinyl