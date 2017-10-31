Planet of the Apes Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Also Features Music from Escape from the Planet of the Apes)

$16.98
$14.98
UPC: 030206584820
Part No: VSD-5848
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Drama | Fantasy | Monster Movies | Mystery | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox | Varese Sarabande
Original U.S. Release: April 3, 1968
Item Release Date: August 26, 1997
Rating: G
Details
This is the 1st release of Jerry Goldsmith’s complete soundtrack for one of the most successful movie series in history. Planet of the Apes is part of the inaugural wave of the Fox Classics series, and includes over 23 minutes of never-before-available music. Featuring the world premiere of the music from Escape from the Planets of the Apes, this release comes complete with superior sound quality and a deluxe package design with detailed liner notes and rare stills and artwork from the film.
Special Features
- Includes more than 23 minutes of never-before-available music
- Featuring the world premiere of the music from Escape from the Planets of the Apes
Playlists
- Twentieth Century Fox Fanfare - 0:15
Main Title - 2:12
Crash Landing - 6:39
The Searchers - 2:26
The Search Continues - 4:57
The Clothes Snatchers - 3:09
The Hunt - 5:10
A New Mate - 1:05
The Revelation - 3:22
No Escape - 5:40
The Trial - 1:45
New Identity - 2:26
A Bid For Freedom - 2:38
The Forbidden Zone - 3:23
The Intruders - 1:10
The Cave - 1:20
The Revelation, Pt. 2 - 3:24
Escape From The Planet Of The Apes: Suite - 16:27 by: Jerry Goldsmith
Cast: Bradford Dillman | Charlton Heston | James Whitmore | Jeff Burton | Kim Hunter | Linda Harrison | M. Emmet Walsh | Maurice Evans | Natalie Trundy | Norman Burton | Roddy McDowall | Sal Mineo
Directors: Don Taylor | Franklin J. Schaffner
Composers: Jerry Goldsmith
Subject: Escape from the Planet of the Apes | Planet of the Apes
