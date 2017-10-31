Twitter
Planet of the Apes Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Also Features Music from Escape from the Planet of the Apes)

Planet of the Apes Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Also Features Music from Escape from the Planet of the Apes)
Details

This is the 1st release of Jerry Goldsmith’s complete soundtrack for one of the most successful movie series in history. Planet of the Apes is part of the inaugural wave of the Fox Classics series, and includes over 23 minutes of never-before-available music. Featuring the world premiere of the music from Escape from the Planets of the Apes, this release comes complete with superior sound quality and a deluxe package design with detailed liner notes and rare stills and artwork from the film.

Special Features

  • Includes more than 23 minutes of never-before-available music
  • Featuring the world premiere of the music from Escape from the Planets of the Apes

Playlists

  • Twentieth Century Fox Fanfare - 0:15
    Main Title - 2:12
    Crash Landing - 6:39
    The Searchers - 2:26
    The Search Continues - 4:57
    The Clothes Snatchers - 3:09
    The Hunt - 5:10
    A New Mate - 1:05
    The Revelation - 3:22
    No Escape - 5:40
    The Trial - 1:45
    New Identity - 2:26
    A Bid For Freedom - 2:38
    The Forbidden Zone - 3:23
    The Intruders - 1:10
    The Cave - 1:20
    The Revelation, Pt. 2 - 3:24
    Escape From The Planet Of The Apes: Suite - 16:27   by: Jerry Goldsmith

Cast: Bradford Dillman | Charlton Heston | James Whitmore | Jeff Burton | Kim Hunter | Linda Harrison | M. Emmet Walsh | Maurice Evans | Natalie Trundy | Norman Burton | Roddy McDowall | Sal Mineo
Directors: Don Taylor | Franklin J. Schaffner
Composers: Jerry Goldsmith
Subject: Escape from the Planet of the Apes | Planet of the Apes

