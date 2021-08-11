Share Page Support Us
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan Enamel Pins Designed by Ghoulish Gary Pullin Waxwork

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan Enamel Pins Designed by Ghoulish Gary Pullin Waxwork
$35.99
$29.97
4 in stock
pin
SKU: 210811-43878-1
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan Enamel Pins Designed by Ghoulish Gary Pullin Waxwork. High quality 1.75 inch soft enamel pins on custom backing card.

Special Features

  • Based on the Rob Hedden-directed cult classic Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
  • High quality, soft enamel pins on custom printed backing card
  • Design by artist Ghoulish Gary Pullin

Specifications

  • Material: Enamel/Plastic
  • Size: approx. 1.75 in.
