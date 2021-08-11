- Cast: Alex Diakun | Barbara Bingham | Fred Henderson | Gordon Currie | Jensen Daggett | Kane Hodder | Kelly Hu | Martin Cummins | Michael Benyaer | Peter Mark Richman | Roger Barnes | Saffron Henderson | Sam Sarkar | Scott Reeves | Sharlene Martin | Tiffany Paulsen | Tim Mirkovich | Todd Caldecott | Vincent Craig Dupree | Warren Munson
- Directors: Rob Hedden
- Project Name Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
- Artists Gary Pullin
- Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | Memorabilia | Film | Pins - Enamel
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Sequels | Thrillers
- Studios: Waxwork
- Original Release Date: July 28, 1989
- Rating: R
- More: Gary Pullin | Jason Voorhees | Kane Hodder | Kelly Hu
- Our exclusive line of apparel is made from the finest materials and contain beautifully designed graphics that will immediately remind you of your favorite movie, classic television series or comic book character.
- All designs are fully licensed and will be made on-demand when you order. Please allow up to 2 weeks for delivery.
- Due to licensing restrictions, this item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
- Visit our APPAREL SHOP: Pullovers & Hoodies | T-Shirts - All Over Print | T-Shirts - Long Sleeve | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan Enamel Pins Designed by Ghoulish Gary Pullin Waxwork. High quality 1.75 inch soft enamel pins on custom backing card.
Special Features
- Based on the Rob Hedden-directed cult classic Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
- High quality, soft enamel pins on custom printed backing card
- Design by artist Ghoulish Gary Pullin
Specifications
- Material: Enamel/Plastic
- Size: approx. 1.75 in.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Alex Diakun | Barbara Bingham | Fred Henderson | Gary Pullin | Gordon Currie | Jensen Daggett | Kane Hodder | Kelly Hu | Martin Cummins | Michael Benyaer | Peter Mark Richman | Rob Hedden | Roger Barnes | Saffron Henderson | Sam Sarkar | Scott Reeves | Sharlene Martin | Tiffany Paulsen | Tim Mirkovich | Todd Caldecott | Vincent Craig Dupree | Warren Munson
- Characters: Jason Voorhees
- Shows / Movies: Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Sequels | Thrillers
- Studios / Manufacturers: Waxwork
- Product Types: Memorabilia > Film | Apparel & Accessories > Pins - Enamel