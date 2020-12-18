Share Page Support Us
Hung, Drawn and Executed: The Horror Art of Graham Humphreys Hardcover Edition (2020)

$46.99

$32.70


4 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 201218-83973-1
ISBN-10: 1912740060
ISBN-13: 9781912740062
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New


Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Horror | Thrillers | Vampire Films | Zombie Films
Studio: Korero Press
Item Release Date: March 1, 2020
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Hung, Drawn and Executed: The Horror Art of Graham Humphreys Hardcover Edition (2020).

A quintessential art book for horror aficionados, featuring the horror art work of illustrator Graham Humphreys.

Graham Humphreys’ career as a poster artist looms large over horror cinema. From designing the iconic Evil Dead poster to Nightmare on Elm Street and House of a Thousand Corpses, his work is familiar to everyone. It’s easy to see why his work grabs the attention of horror fans and filmmakers alike as he continually and systematically sets the bar ever higher in his quest for sheer terror and pure entertainment. With more than 40 years experience he is one of the few contemporary illustrators using the traditional medium of gouache to paint his images. Includes previously unseen work: paintings, drawings, and color studies.

Specifications

  • Pages: 176
  • Size: 8.5 X 11 in


Artists: Graham Humphreys
Foreword: Dacre Stoker

Categories

Horror | Korero Press | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | Vampire Films | Zombie Films