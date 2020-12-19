Share Page Support Us
The Matrix Reloaded Music From and Inspired by the Film Soundtrack and Score 3-LP Vinyl Edition

The Matrix Reloaded Music From and Inspired by the Film Soundtrack and Score 3-LP Vinyl Edition
View larger

$32.99

$30.99


2 in stock


VinylSKU: 201219-83985-1
UPC: 093624898368
Part No: WMV LP4898368
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Science Fiction
Studio: Maverick Records
Original U.S. Release: May 15, 2003
Item Release Date: March 20, 2020
Rating: R
Details

This release contains songs and the score for The Matrix Reloaded. Presenting the complee soundtrack spread out over five sides.

Special Features

  • First-ever release on vinyl

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 3

Cast: Andy Arness | Carrie-Anne Moss | Christine Anu | Christopher Kirby | Gina Torres | Gloria Foster | Harold Perrineau | Jada Pinkett Smith | Keanu Reeves | Laurence Fishburne | Michael Budd | Monica Bellucci | Nona Gaye | Randall Duk Kim | Ray Anthony | Roy Jones Jr. | Terrell Dixon
Directors: Lana Wachowski | Lilly Wachowski
Project Name: The Matrix Reloaded
Contributors: Dave Matthews Band | Deftones | Fluke | Juno Reactor | Linkin Park | Marilyn Manson | P.O.D. | Paul Oakenfold | Rage Against the Machine | Rob Dougan | Rob Zombie | Team Sleep | Ünloco
Composers: Don Davis

