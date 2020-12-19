The Matrix Reloaded Music From and Inspired by the Film Soundtrack and Score 3-LP Vinyl Edition

$32.99
Details
This release contains songs and the score for The Matrix Reloaded. Presenting the complee soundtrack spread out over five sides.
- First-ever release on vinyl
Playlists
- Side One
- Session by: Linkin Park
- This Is The New Shit by: Marilyn Manson
- Reload by: Rob Zombie
- Furious Angels by: Rob Dougan
- Lucky You by: Deftones
- Side Two
- The Passportal by: Team Sleep
- Sleeping Awake by: P.O.D.
- Bruises by: Ünloco
- Calm Like A Bomb by: Rage Against the Machine
- Dread Rock by: Paul Oakenfold
- Side Three
- Zion by: Fluke
- When The World Ends (Oakenfold Remix) by: Dave Matthews Band
- Main Title by: Don Davis
- Trinity Dream by: Don Davis
- Teahouse by: Juno Reactor
- Side Four
- Chateau by: Rob Dougan
- Mona Lisa Overdrive by: Juno Reactor
- Burly Brawl by: Don Davis | Juno Reactor
- Side Five
- Matrix Reloaded Suite by: Don Davis
- Number of Discs: 3
Cast: Andy Arness | Carrie-Anne Moss | Christine Anu | Christopher Kirby | Gina Torres | Gloria Foster | Harold Perrineau | Jada Pinkett Smith | Keanu Reeves | Laurence Fishburne | Michael Budd | Monica Bellucci | Nona Gaye | Randall Duk Kim | Ray Anthony | Roy Jones Jr. | Terrell Dixon
Directors: Lana Wachowski | Lilly Wachowski
Project Name: The Matrix Reloaded
Contributors: Dave Matthews Band | Deftones | Fluke | Juno Reactor | Linkin Park | Marilyn Manson | P.O.D. | Paul Oakenfold | Rage Against the Machine | Rob Dougan | Rob Zombie | Team Sleep | Ünloco
Composers: Don Davis
