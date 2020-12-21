Planet of the Apes Artist Tribute Hardcover Edition – Featuring Alex Ross

Hardcover Book SKU: 201221-83987-1

ISBN-13: 9781684153398

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: New

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Monster Movies | Science Fiction

Studio: Boom Entertainment

Original U.S. Release: April 3, 1968

Item Release Date: April 16, 2019

Rating: G

Details

Celebrate over 50 years of Planet of the Apes that collects art from some of the most famous names in comics and sci-fi!

Since its original release in 1968, the Planet of the Apes franchise has shocked and captivated authors, artists, filmmakers, and fans across the world with its incredible effects and brilliant narrative. Now, return to the worlds of Planet of the Apes, both old and new, realized by a collection of classic and modern artistic voices in celebration of one of cinema’s most celebrated works.

The Planet of the Apes Artist Tribute features illustrations from renowned artists and bold new voices alike, including Alex Ross, Paolo Rivera, Michael Allred, Gabriel Hardman, Joe Quinones, and more.

Specifications

Pages: 112

Language: English

Size: 8 x 0.6 x 11.25 in

Cast: Charlton Heston | James Daly | James Whitmore | Kim Hunter | Linda Harrison | Maurice Evans | Robert Gunner | Roddy McDowall

Directors: Franklin J. Schaffner

Project Name: Planet of the Apes

Artists: Alex Ross | Becca Carey | Bob Larkin | C.P. Wilson III | Carlos Magno | Chris Samnee | Christopher Mitten | Darrin Moore | Declan Shalvey | Earl Norem | Fay Dalton | Gabriel Hardman | Gray Morrow | Jay Shaw | Joe Keaveney | Joe Quinones | Joe Rivera | Jordie Bellaire | Karl Richardson | Ken Barr | Laura Allred | Malcolm McNeill | Matthew Wilson | Michael Allred | Mikhail Borulko | Mitch Gerads | Nolan Woodard | Paolo Rivera | Phil Noto | Rael Lyra | Robert Sammelin

