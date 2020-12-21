Gorillaz Almanac 2020 Hardcover Graphic Novel Edition

View larger $26.99 $23.70 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





Hardcover Book SKU: 201221-83992-1

ISBN-13: 9781940878423

Weight: 3.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Books | Graphic Novels | Hardcover Books

Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Art and Culture | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy | Film Noir | Game/Video Game | Music Videos | Musical

Studio: Z2 Comics

Item Release Date: December 22, 2020

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Inspired by the great British tradition of the hardback annual, the Gorillaz Almanac is a full colour, one-of-a-kind, fun-packed, 120+ page, sideways homage to two glorious decades of Gorillaz. Jammed with exclusive new artwork, including the first ever strip to star 2D, Noodle, Murdoc Niccals and Russel Hobbs; puzzles, games and more; plus a raft of special guest appearances from Gorillaz collaborators past and present, the Gorillaz Almanac is a compendium of delights which finally puts the most real band around on the printed page.

Specifications

Pages: 120

Language: English

Size: 6.63 x 0.2 x 10.25 in



Subject: Gorillaz

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Art and Culture | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Film Noir | Game/Video Game | Graphic Novels | Hardcover Books | Music Videos | Musical | Z2 Comics