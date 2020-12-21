Share Page Support Us
Gorillaz Almanac 2020 Hardcover Graphic Novel Edition

Gorillaz Almanac 2020 Hardcover Graphic Novel Edition
View larger

$26.99

$23.70


3 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 201221-83992-1
ISBN-13: 9781940878423
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Graphic Novels | Hardcover Books
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Art and Culture | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy | Film Noir | Game/Video Game | Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Z2 Comics
Item Release Date: December 22, 2020
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Inspired by the great British tradition of the hardback annual, the Gorillaz Almanac is a full colour, one-of-a-kind, fun-packed, 120+ page, sideways homage to two glorious decades of Gorillaz. Jammed with exclusive new artwork, including the first ever strip to star 2D, Noodle, Murdoc Niccals and Russel Hobbs; puzzles, games and more; plus a raft of special guest appearances from Gorillaz collaborators past and present, the Gorillaz Almanac is a compendium of delights which finally puts the most real band around on the printed page.

Specifications

  • Pages: 120
  • Language: English
  • Size: 6.63 x 0.2 x 10.25 in


Subject: Gorillaz

