Birth Movies Death: James Bond 007 Commemorative Issue Mondo OOP (2020)

$79.99
$59.97
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Daniel Craig | James Bond | Pierce Brosnan | Roger Moore | Sean Connery items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Action | Adventure | Spy Films
Studio: Mondo
Item Release Date: April 1, 2020
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Any new James Bond movie is worth getting excited about, but Cary Joji Fukunaga’s NO TIME TO DIE is particularly exciting: it’s Fukunaga’s first big foray into the world of blockbuster filmmaking, the 25th Bond film, AND Daniel Craig’s last at-bat as the iconic 007. “Excited” doesn’t begin to cover how hyped we are about this one.
As such, we’re celebrating NO TIME TO DIE’s arrival with a brand-new edition of BIRTH.MOVIES.DEATH. Magazine, and it’s one of our most stacked issues yet. Inside this issue, you’ll find essays on half a dozen different Bonds, a look at cinema’s weirdest Bonds, an exclusive attempt to unify every Bond movie into one cohesive narrative (we tried!), deep-dive essays on Bond’s extensive mythology, and much, much more!
The item is in great condition with some bends and creases.
Filmography
- Dr. No (1962)
Star: Sean Connery
Director: Terence Young
- From Russia with Love (1963)
Star: Sean Connery
Director: Terence Young
- Goldfinger (1964)
Star: Sean Connery
Director: Guy Hamilton
- Thunderball (1965)
Star: Sean Connery
Director: Terence Young
- You Only Live Twice (1967)
Star: Sean Connery
Director: Lewis Gilbert
- On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)
Star: George Lazenby
Director: Peter R. Hunt
- Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Star: Sean Connery
Director: Guy Hamilton
- Live and Let Die (1973)
Star: Roger Moore
Director: Guy Hamilton
- The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Star: Roger Moore
Director: Guy Hamilton
- The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Star: Roger Moore
Director: Lewis Gilbert
- Moonraker (1979)
Star: Roger Moore
Director: Lewis Gilbert
- For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Star: Roger Moore
Director: John Glen
- Octopussy (1983)
Star: Roger Moore
Director: John Glen
- A View to a Kill (1985)
Star: Roger Moore
Director: John Glen
- The Living Daylights (1987)
Star: Timothy Dalton
Director: John Glen
- Licence to Kill (1989)
Star: Timothy Dalton
Director: John Glen
- GoldenEye (1995)
Star: Pierce Brosnan
Director: Martin Campbell
- Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Star: Pierce Brosnan
Director: Roger Spottiswoode
- The World Is Not Enough (1999)
Star: Pierce Brosnan
Director: Michael Apted
- Die Another Day (2002)
Star: Pierce Brosnan
Director: Lee Tamahori
- Casino Royale (2006)
Star: Daniel Craig
Director: Martin Campbell
- Quantum of Solace (2008)
Star: Daniel Craig
Director: Marc Forster
- Skyfall (2012)
Star: Daniel Craig
Director: Sam Mendes
- Spectre (2015)
Star: Daniel Craig
Director: Sam Mendes
- No Time to Die (2020)
Star: Daniel Craig
Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga
Feature Articles Include
- Ranking Rogers: How The Roger Moore Films Stack Up
- Looking Down The Barrel At Cinema’s Weirdest Bonds
- James Bond’s Greatest Enemy: Ordinary Household Objects
- Never Say Never To Never Say Never Again
- No Codename: A Futile Attempt To Create A Single Unified James Bond Narrative
- Nerding it Up With The JAMES BONDING Podcast’s Matt Gourley
Project Name: A View to a Kill | Casino Royale | Diamonds Are Forever | Die Another Day | Dr. No | For Your Eyes Only | From Russia with Love | GoldenEye | Goldfinger | Licence to Kill | Live and Let Die | Moonraker | No Time To Die | Octopussy | On Her Majesty's Secret Service | Quantum of Solace | Skyfall | Spectre | The Living Daylights | The Man with the Golden Gun | The Spy Who Loved Me | The World Is Not Enough | Thunderball | Tomorrow Never Dies | You Only Live Twice
Characters: James Bond
Publication: Birth Movies Death
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Magazines & Newspapers | Mondo | Spy Films