Birth Movies Death: James Bond 007 Commemorative Issue Mondo OOP (2020)

Birth Movies Death: James Bond 007 Commemorative Issue Mondo OOP (2020)
$79.99

$59.97


5 in stock


magSKU: 200826-81861-1
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Daniel Craig | James Bond | Pierce Brosnan | Roger Moore | Sean Connery  items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Action | Adventure | Spy Films
Studio: Mondo
Item Release Date: April 1, 2020
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Any new James Bond movie is worth getting excited about, but Cary Joji Fukunaga’s NO TIME TO DIE is particularly exciting: it’s Fukunaga’s first big foray into the world of blockbuster filmmaking, the 25th Bond film, AND Daniel Craig’s last at-bat as the iconic 007. “Excited” doesn’t begin to cover how hyped we are about this one.

As such, we’re celebrating NO TIME TO DIE’s arrival with a brand-new edition of BIRTH.MOVIES.DEATH. Magazine, and it’s one of our most stacked issues yet. Inside this issue, you’ll find essays on half a dozen different Bonds, a look at cinema’s weirdest Bonds, an exclusive attempt to unify every Bond movie into one cohesive narrative (we tried!), deep-dive essays on Bond’s extensive mythology, and much, much more!

The item is in great condition with some bends and creases.

Filmography

  • Dr. No (1962)
    Star: Sean Connery
    Director: Terence Young
  • From Russia with Love (1963)
    Star: Sean Connery
    Director: Terence Young
  • Goldfinger (1964)
    Star: Sean Connery
    Director: Guy Hamilton
  • Thunderball (1965)
    Star: Sean Connery
    Director: Terence Young
  • You Only Live Twice (1967)
    Star: Sean Connery
    Director: Lewis Gilbert
  • On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)
    Star: George Lazenby
    Director: Peter R. Hunt
  • Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
    Star: Sean Connery
    Director: Guy Hamilton
  • Live and Let Die (1973)
    Star: Roger Moore
    Director: Guy Hamilton
  • The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
    Star: Roger Moore
    Director: Guy Hamilton
  • The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
    Star: Roger Moore
    Director: Lewis Gilbert
  • Moonraker (1979)
    Star: Roger Moore
    Director: Lewis Gilbert
  • For Your Eyes Only (1981)
    Star: Roger Moore
    Director: John Glen
  • Octopussy (1983)
    Star: Roger Moore
    Director: John Glen
  • A View to a Kill (1985)
    Star: Roger Moore
    Director: John Glen
  • The Living Daylights (1987)
    Star: Timothy Dalton
    Director: John Glen
  • Licence to Kill (1989)
    Star: Timothy Dalton
    Director: John Glen
  • GoldenEye (1995)
    Star: Pierce Brosnan
    Director: Martin Campbell
  • Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
    Star: Pierce Brosnan
    Director: Roger Spottiswoode
  • The World Is Not Enough (1999)
    Star: Pierce Brosnan
    Director: Michael Apted
  • Die Another Day (2002)
    Star: Pierce Brosnan
    Director: Lee Tamahori
  • Casino Royale (2006)
    Star: Daniel Craig
    Director: Martin Campbell
  • Quantum of Solace (2008)
    Star: Daniel Craig
    Director: Marc Forster
  • Skyfall (2012)
    Star: Daniel Craig
    Director: Sam Mendes
  • Spectre (2015)
    Star: Daniel Craig
    Director: Sam Mendes
  • No Time to Die (2020)
    Star: Daniel Craig
    Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Feature Articles Include

  • Ranking Rogers: How The Roger Moore Films Stack Up
  • Looking Down The Barrel At Cinema’s Weirdest Bonds
  • James Bond’s Greatest Enemy: Ordinary Household Objects
  • Never Say Never To Never Say Never Again
  • No Codename: A Futile Attempt To Create A Single Unified James Bond Narrative
  • Nerding it Up With The JAMES BONDING Podcast’s Matt Gourley


Project Name: A View to a Kill | Casino Royale | Diamonds Are Forever | Die Another Day | Dr. No | For Your Eyes Only | From Russia with Love | GoldenEye | Goldfinger | Licence to Kill | Live and Let Die | Moonraker | No Time To Die | Octopussy | On Her Majesty's Secret Service | Quantum of Solace | Skyfall | Spectre | The Living Daylights | The Man with the Golden Gun | The Spy Who Loved Me | The World Is Not Enough | Thunderball | Tomorrow Never Dies | You Only Live Twice
Characters: James Bond
Publication: Birth Movies Death

Categories

Action | Adventure | Magazines & Newspapers | Mondo | Spy Films

