Birth Movies Death: James Bond 007 Commemorative Issue Mondo OOP (2020)

Item Release Date: April 1, 2020

Details

Any new James Bond movie is worth getting excited about, but Cary Joji Fukunaga’s NO TIME TO DIE is particularly exciting: it’s Fukunaga’s first big foray into the world of blockbuster filmmaking, the 25th Bond film, AND Daniel Craig’s last at-bat as the iconic 007. “Excited” doesn’t begin to cover how hyped we are about this one.

As such, we’re celebrating NO TIME TO DIE’s arrival with a brand-new edition of BIRTH.MOVIES.DEATH. Magazine, and it’s one of our most stacked issues yet. Inside this issue, you’ll find essays on half a dozen different Bonds, a look at cinema’s weirdest Bonds, an exclusive attempt to unify every Bond movie into one cohesive narrative (we tried!), deep-dive essays on Bond’s extensive mythology, and much, much more!

The item is in great condition with some bends and creases.

Filmography

Dr. No (1962)

Star: Sean Connery

Director: Terence Young

From Russia with Love (1963)

Star: Sean Connery

Director: Terence Young

Goldfinger (1964)

Star: Sean Connery

Director: Guy Hamilton

Thunderball (1965)

Star: Sean Connery

Director: Terence Young

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Star: Sean Connery

Director: Lewis Gilbert

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

Star: George Lazenby

Director: Peter R. Hunt

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Star: Sean Connery

Director: Guy Hamilton

Live and Let Die (1973)

Star: Roger Moore

Director: Guy Hamilton

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Star: Roger Moore

Director: Guy Hamilton

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Star: Roger Moore

Director: Lewis Gilbert

Moonraker (1979)

Star: Roger Moore

Director: Lewis Gilbert

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Star: Roger Moore

Director: John Glen

Octopussy (1983)

Star: Roger Moore

Director: John Glen

A View to a Kill (1985)

Star: Roger Moore

Director: John Glen

The Living Daylights (1987)

Star: Timothy Dalton

Director: John Glen

Licence to Kill (1989)

Star: Timothy Dalton

Director: John Glen

GoldenEye (1995)

Star: Pierce Brosnan

Director: Martin Campbell

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Star: Pierce Brosnan

Director: Roger Spottiswoode

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Star: Pierce Brosnan

Director: Michael Apted

Die Another Day (2002)

Star: Pierce Brosnan

Director: Lee Tamahori

Casino Royale (2006)

Star: Daniel Craig

Director: Martin Campbell

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Star: Daniel Craig

Director: Marc Forster

Skyfall (2012)

Star: Daniel Craig

Director: Sam Mendes

Spectre (2015)

Star: Daniel Craig

Director: Sam Mendes

No Time to Die (2020)

Star: Daniel Craig

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Feature Articles Include

Ranking Rogers: How The Roger Moore Films Stack Up

Looking Down The Barrel At Cinema’s Weirdest Bonds

James Bond’s Greatest Enemy: Ordinary Household Objects

Never Say Never To Never Say Never Again

No Codename: A Futile Attempt To Create A Single Unified James Bond Narrative

Nerding it Up With The JAMES BONDING Podcast’s Matt Gourley



Characters: James Bond

Publication: Birth Movies Death

