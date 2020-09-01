The Hills Have Eyes 2 Limited Edition Box Set

Share Page Support Us
$49.95

$42.97


5 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 200901-81869-1
UPC: 760137280682
Part No: AV223
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Details

The hills are once again alive with the sound of screaming in Wes Craven’s hugely entertaining follow-up to his own groundbreaking 1977 The Hills Have Eyes. A motocross team on their way to trial a new super-fuel head out across the desert lead by Rachel, who, unbeknownst to the rest of the group, is a survivor of the cannibal clan which menaced the Carter family several years before. Opting to take an ill-advised shortcut across the desert, the busload of youngsters drive straight into the path of the remnants of Rachel’s demented cannibal kin – the menacing Pluto, and a hulking, blood-hungry brute by the name of The Reaper. Made by Wes Craven immediately prior to his smash-hit A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Hills Have Eyes Part II diverges from the grim tone of its predecessor in favour of fun action-horror thrills and spills replete with mutants, motorbikes, and – oh yes – dog flashbacks!

Special Features

  • Limited to 3000 units
  • Brand new audio commentary with The Hysteria Continues
  • Blood, Sand, and Fire: The Making of The Hills Have Eyes Part II - brand new making-of documentary featuring interviews with actor Michael Berryman, actress Janus Blythe, production designer Dominick Bruno, composer Harry Manfredini and unit production manager/first assistant director John Callas
  • Stills gallery
  • Original Theatrical Trailer
  • 6 Postcard Prints
  • Reversible fold-out Poster
  • Limited Edition 40-page booklet featuring new writing on the film by Amanda Reyes and an archival set visit from Fangoria
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Paul Shipper
  • Brand new 2K restoration from original film elements

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 86 min
  • Region: A
  • Subtitles: English

Cast: David Nichols | Michael Berryman | Robert Houston | Tamara Stafford | Virginia Vincent
Directors: Wes Craven
Project Name: The Hills Have Eyes 2

