The Hills Have Eyes 2 Limited Edition Box Set

Blu-ray SKU: 200901-81869-1

UPC: 760137280682

Part No: AV223

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: August 2, 1985

Item Release Date: September 24, 2019

Rating: R

Details

The hills are once again alive with the sound of screaming in Wes Craven’s hugely entertaining follow-up to his own groundbreaking 1977 The Hills Have Eyes. A motocross team on their way to trial a new super-fuel head out across the desert lead by Rachel, who, unbeknownst to the rest of the group, is a survivor of the cannibal clan which menaced the Carter family several years before. Opting to take an ill-advised shortcut across the desert, the busload of youngsters drive straight into the path of the remnants of Rachel’s demented cannibal kin – the menacing Pluto, and a hulking, blood-hungry brute by the name of The Reaper. Made by Wes Craven immediately prior to his smash-hit A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Hills Have Eyes Part II diverges from the grim tone of its predecessor in favour of fun action-horror thrills and spills replete with mutants, motorbikes, and – oh yes – dog flashbacks!

Special Features

Limited to 3000 units

Brand new audio commentary with The Hysteria Continues

Blood, Sand, and Fire: The Making of The Hills Have Eyes Part II - brand new making-of documentary featuring interviews with actor Michael Berryman, actress Janus Blythe, production designer Dominick Bruno, composer Harry Manfredini and unit production manager/first assistant director John Callas

Stills gallery

Original Theatrical Trailer

6 Postcard Prints

Reversible fold-out Poster

Limited Edition 40-page booklet featuring new writing on the film by Amanda Reyes and an archival set visit from Fangoria

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Paul Shipper

Brand new 2K restoration from original film elements

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 86 min

Region: A

Subtitles: English

Cast: David Nichols | Michael Berryman | Robert Houston | Tamara Stafford | Virginia Vincent

Directors: Wes Craven

Project Name: The Hills Have Eyes 2

