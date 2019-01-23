Share Page Support Us
The Legend of Zelda – Breath of the Wild, Climbing 24 X 36 inch Game Poster

View larger

$14.99

$11.97


4 in stock


PosterSKU: 190123-77067-1
UPC: 750835410153
Part No: P1015
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Family | Fantasy | Game/Video Game
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Nintendo
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This beautiful The Legend of Zelda gaming poster features the title character climbing a mountain in the game version Breath of the Wild. Since the original The Legend of Zelda was released in 1986, the series has released 19 entries on all of Nintendo’s major game consoles, as well as a number of spin-offs.

The Legend of Zelda was created by game designers Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in


Subject: The Legend of Zelda
Creators: Shigeru Miyamoto | Takashi Tezuka

