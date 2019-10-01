View larger $12.00 $8.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





mag SKU: 191001-79172-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Moon Bloodgood items

Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers

Genres: Action | Mature | Science Fiction | Sexploitation

Item Release Date: June 1, 2009

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Maxim Magazine Moon Bloodgood (June 2009).

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.



Publication: Maxim Magazine

Related Items

Categories

Action | Magazines & Newspapers | Mature | Science Fiction | Sexploitation