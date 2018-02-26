The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hardcover Edition

$40.00
$27.99
UPC: 9781419727054
ISBN-10: 1419727052
ISBN-13: 978-1419727054
Weight: 4.08 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Star Wars items
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Science Fiction
Studio: Abrams | Lucasfilm
Original U.S. Release: December 15, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Written and directed by Rian Johnson (Looper, The Brothers Bloom, Brick) and production designed by Rick Heinrichs (Fargo, The Big Lebowski, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Captain America: The First Avenger), Star Wars: The Last Jedi, like every chapter before it, owes its visual language and fully imagined cinematic landscape to an incomparable art department: the Lucasfilm “visualists.”
The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi explores their vision and illuminates their creative process in stunning detail. Featuring concept art, costume sketches, and storyboards, this book takes fans on a deep dive into the development of the fantastic worlds, characters, and creatures—both old and new—of The Last Jedi. Exclusive interviews with the filmmakers and with the Lucasfilm visualists provides a running commentary on this unforgettable art, and reveals the inspirations behind moviemaking magic at its finest.
Specifications
- Pages: 256
- Size: 11x0.8x11.8 in
Cast: Adam Driver | Andy Serkis | Anthony Daniels | Benicio Del Toro | Carrie Fisher | Daisy Ridley | Domhnall Gleeson | Frank Oz | Gwendoline Christie | John Boyega | Kelly Marie Tran | Laura Dern | Lupita Nyong'o | Mark Hamill | Oscar Isaac
Directors: Rian Johnson
Subject: Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Authors: Phil Szostak
Related Items
Categories
Abrams | Action | Adventure | Drama | Featured | Hardcover Books | Lucasfilm | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art