The Book of Alien: Augmented Reality Survival Manual Hardcover Edition

Original U.S. Release: June 22, 1979

Item Release Date: November 14, 2017

Rating: R

An imaginative, full-color, fully authorized in-world guide to the creatures and scenes from all of the Alien movies, including breathtaking 3-D Augmented Reality animations.

The Alien movie franchise has been shocking audiences for more than thirty-five years, and the series now continues in eons to come—where this special interactive edition derives. Beamed back to us from the future reality witnessed in the movies, it is a handbook for new recruits of the U.S. Colonial Marines.

The Book of Alien includes everything you need to know to identify and combat the terrifying, extra-terrestrial species known as Xenomorphs. Protecting yourself and mankind against this significant and ever-growing threat is the goal. With this book, you will learn how to clearly identify the threat—and which weapons you will need to successfully neutralize it.

A practical combat guide The Book of Alien is both an old-world handbook—featuring paper pages, text, diagrams, and 100 color and black-and-white photographs—and a futurebook—with 3D interactive animations, sound and vision. A superb interactive companion volume to all the Alien movies, The Book of Alien is an exciting immersive experience that lets you revisit many key moments from the movies, and interact with people, objects . . . and of course, aliens!

This groundbreaking book features Augmented Reality animations, which bring favorite Xenomorph creatures to life via smartphone or tablet.

Pages: 160

Size: 8.5x0.9x10.6 in

Cast: Bolaji Badejo | Harry Dean Stanton | Ian Holm | John Hurt | Sigourney Weaver | Tom Skerritt | Veronica Cartwright | Yaphet Kotto

Directors: Ridley Scott

Subject: Alien

Authors: Owen Williams

