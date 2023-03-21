Share Page Support Us
Lana Turner Original 4.25 x 6 inch Postcard Photo Mounted on Mat [P72]

Lana Turner Original 4.25 x 6 inch Postcard Photo Mounted on Mat [P72]
Lana Turner Original 4.25 x 6 inch Postcard Photo Mounted on Mat [P72]
$15.29
$13.90
1 in stock
Photo Print
SKU: 230321-106987
Weight: 0.4 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Lana Turner Original 4.25 x 6 inch Postcard Photo Mounted on Mat. Back of postcard says “Collection Portraits de Cinema.”

Minor storage wear. Please review listing images for condition details.

