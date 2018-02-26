Twitter
TV Guide Magazine March 10-16, 2001 – Janet Jackson Collector’s Cover B
$13.99

$8.99


1 in stock


MagazineSKU: 180227-70780-1
Part No: 08644176
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

Item Release Date: March 10, 2001
Details

For sale is an issue of TV Guide from March 10-16, 2001. The collector’s edition features actress and musician Janet Jackson on the cover with her trademark smile.

Stories Include:

  • Dale Earnhardt Remembered
  • Janet Jackson Exclusive! The Pop Icon on Making up with Dad, Breaking up with Her Secret Husband and Being Honored by MTV

The item is in very good shape, with some wear along the spine, along with a few bends, creases and some slight water damage along the top edge.

  • Size: 5×7.5 in
  • Publication: TV Guide

  • Size: 5x7.5 in


Publication: TV Guide
Subject: Janet Jackson

