Moonshot History Channel Blu-ray Edition (2009) J80

Details
Relive the breathtaking story of Apollo 11 and the first manned landing on the Moon as HISTORY takes viewers aboard the rocket and on its eight-day round trip to outer space for a close-up look at one of the most stunning and courageous personal and technological achievements of man. Interlaced with original NASA footage transferred to high definition, Moonshot covers the crew s earliest days at NASA to the moment when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin step on the Moon. From home life and families, to the argument over who would be the first to walk on the lunar surface, this is the remarkable story of one of the most chronicled events in history.
Using a script based on transcripts from the mission, contemporary documents, books and interviews, Moonshot incorporates news footage from around the world, including that of the iconic CBS anchor Walter Cronkite. Together, the drama and original material present a vivid yet intimate glimpse at one of the defining moments of modern history.
Special Features
- Apollo, Gemini and Mercury Mission Galleries
- Biographies of the Key Apollo Personnel
- 5 Complete Tracks from the Music Score
Specifications
- Runtime: 94 min + extras
- Subtitles: English
Cast: Andrew Lincoln | Anna Maxwell Martin | Daniel Lapaine | James Marsters
Project Name: Moonshot
