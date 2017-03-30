Heat: Director’s Definitive Edition

View larger $61.99 $44.90 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Original U.S. Release: December 15, 1995

Item Release Date: May 9, 2017

Rating: R

Details

Oscar winners Al Pacino and Robert De Niro both drive one of the most powerful and complex crime dramas of all time – four-time Oscar nominee Michael Mann’s 1995 classic Heat, arriving in an all-new Director’s Definitive Edition from Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment.

In the wake of a precision heist of an armored van, the crew of a fierce, professional thief (De Niro) and an obsessively driven LAPD detective (Pacino) are locked in deadly opposition as they vector towards each other in Mann’s dazzling, twilight vision of Los Angeles. As the stakes escalate and their lives begin to unravel, the crew initiates its most dangerous and complex heist.

Taking inspiration from the late Chicago police detective Charlie Adamson – who killed the actual Neil McCauley in a shootout in 1963 – Heat was the culmination of years of research by Mann resulting in its depth, range of characters, and choreography of action. With its epic scale and stunning performances from Pacino, De Niro, Val Kilmer, Tom Sizemore, Ashley Judd, Amy Brenneman, Diane Venora, Natalie Portman and Jon Voight, HEAT is as incendiary as it was 20 years ago.

Special Features

NEW Academy Panel reuniting Mann, Pacino and De Niro and moderated by Christopher Nolan

NEW Toronto International Film Festival Q&A with Mann

Commentary by Michael Mann

The Making of Heat: True Crime

The Making of Heat: Crime Stories

The Making of Heat: Into the Fire

Pacino and De Niro: The Conversation

Return to the Scene of the Crime

Additional Footage - Deleted Scenes: Scene 5 - Season's starting early

Additional Footage - Deleted Scenes: Scene 42 - Nicest guy on the block

Additional Footage - Deleted Scenes: Scene 55 - Albert and Hanna (Alternate Take)

Additional Footage - Deleted Scenes: Scene 62 – Shakedown

Additional Footage - Deleted Scenes: Scene 76 - Murder in C-Block

Additional Footage - Deleted Scenes: Scene 96A - Let's Dance

Additional Footage - Deleted Scenes: Scene 125 - Late arrival

Additional Footage - Deleted Scenes: Scene 148/147 - Where's Anna?

Additional Footage - Deleted Scenes: Scene 177B - Double the worst trouble

Additional Footage - Deleted Scenes: Scene 191 - Nate delivers

Additional Footage - Deleted Scenes: Scene 204A - No response

Theatrical Trailer: Surprise of a Lifetime

Theatrical Trailer: Two Actors Collide

Theatrical Trailer: Closing In

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 16:9 (2.40:1)

Audio: English DTS-HD-MA 5.1 / Spanish DTS 5.1 / French DTS

5.1 (Blu-ray)

English DD 5.1 / Spanish DD 2.0 Surround / French DD 2.0 Surround (DVD)

Subtitles: English / Spanish / French (Blu-ray & DVD)

Runtime: 170

Cast: Al Pacino | Amy Brenneman | Ashley Judd | Dennis Haysbert | Diane Venora | Jon Voight | Mykelti Williamson | Natalie Portman | Robert De Niro | Ted Levine | Tom Noonan | Tom Sizemore | Val Kilmer | Wes Studi | William Fichtner

Directors: Michael Mann

