Japanese the Manga Way: An Illustrated Guide to Grammar and Structure Bilingual Edition (2004)

View larger
$21.99

$14.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190611-78053-1
UPC: 9781880656907
ISBN-10: 1880656906
ISBN-13: 978-1880656907
Weight: 2.08 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Documentary | Foreign Films | History
Studio: Stone Bridge Press
Item Release Date: November 1, 2004
Details

Japanese difficult? Study boring? No way! Not with this “real manga, real Japanese” approach to learning. Presenting all spoken Japanese as a variation of three basic sentence types, Japanese the Manga Way shows how to build complex constructions step by step. Every grammar point is illustrated by an actual manga published in Japan to show how the language is used in real life, an approach that is entertaining and memorable. As an introduction, as a jump-start for struggling students, or (with its index) as a reference and review for veterans, Japanese the Manga Way is perfect for all learners at all levels.

Specifications

  • Pages: 312
  • Size: 8.3 x 0.6 x 10.7 in


Authors: Wayne P. Lammers

