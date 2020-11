Comic-Con: 40 Years of Artists, Writers, Fans and Friends Hardcover Convention Exclusive Edition (2009) [E98]

View larger $32.99 $27.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Hardcover Book SKU: 201101-82803-1

ISBN-13: 9780811867092

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Ray Bradbury items

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Art and Culture | Comedy | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | History | Science Fiction

Studio: Chronicle Books

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Comic-Con: 40 Years of Artists, Writers, Fans and Friends Hardcover Convention Exclusive Edition (2009).

Specifications

Pages: 200 +



Subject: Comic Con International: San Diego (San Diego Comic Con)

Foreword: Ray Bradbury

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Art and Culture | Chronicle Books | Comedy | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Hardcover Books | History | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art