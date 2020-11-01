Share Page Support Us
Original Animation Production Cel for ADV Films Anime Sin: The Movie (2000) [052]

Original Animation Production Cel for ADV Films Anime Sin: The Movie (2000) [052]
Original Animation Production Cel for ADV Films Anime Sin: The Movie (2000) [052]
Original Animation Production Cel for ADV Films Anime Sin: The Movie (2000) [052]
celSKU: 201101-82820-1
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy | Mature
Studio: ADV Films
Details

For sale is an original hand-drawn and painted animation cel from the anime film Sin: The Movie. You will also receive a copy of the original sales receipt, noting the cel. Sin: The Movie was originally released by ADV Films in 2000 on DVD. ADV sold the original cels in 2006.

The item is in great shape and has some wear from before I took ownership of it.

Specifications

  • Size: approx. 10 x 8 in.

Cast: Chris Patton | Markham Anderson | Shelley Calene-Black
Directors: Steven Foster | Yasunori Urata
Project Name: Sin: The Movie

