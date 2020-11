Marvel’s Iron Man Lenticular Case Slipcover Limited Edition Convention Exclusive (2009) [F01]

View larger $23.99 $16.99 - Select Qty - 1

Details

Marvel’s Iron Man Lenticular (image-shifting) Case Slipcover Limited Edition Convention Exclusive, Number 2063 of 5000. This item was exclusively distributed as a promotional item for the home video release of Marvel’s Iron Man.

Special Features

Limited edition of 5,000 total produced

Specifications

Size: approx. 5 x 7 in.

Cast: Clark Gregg | Gwyneth Paltrow | Jeff Bridges | Jon Favreau | Paul Bettany | Robert Downey Jr | Terrence Howard

Directors: Jon Favreau

Project Name: Iron Man

Characters: Iron Man

